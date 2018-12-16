Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, Attends Mason Disick’s Birthday Bash

Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, was spotted celebrating with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her family over the weekend as they threw a party for Mason Disick.

According to a Sunday, December 16 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardahian seemingly invited all of her rumored love interests to a party to honor oldest son Mason Disick’s ninth birthday, as both Travis Barker and Luka Sabbat were seen at the bash.

On Kardashian’s Instagram story, Sabbat is seen celebrating with the other guests, and even creates a funny moment as he tries to break open the pinata by hitting it with a stick as some of the kids waited for it to bust.

Luka wore an all-white ensemble, complete with white pants, matching jacket, and baseball cap to the party, which had a Fortnite theme.

Kardashian and Sabbat first sparked romance rumors back in September, just days after Kourtney had split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. The pair were spotted having dinner together, and spending lots of time with one another. However, they hit a snag in November when sources claimed that they were no longer seeing each other.

“Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka. It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal,” one insider told People Magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were rumored to have split, the pair were seen together following the alleged break up.

Kardashian attended the model’s 21st birthday bash at the end of November, and sparked rumors that they may be seeing another again. However, they have not been spotted hitting the town alone since their reported split.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been seen spending a lot of time with her friend, Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker have been spotted going to church together, having dinner, and even taking their kids out for a fun-filled ice cream date.

Recently, Travis’ former wife, Shanna Moakler, opened up about the Blink 182 drummer’s rumored romance with the reality star.

“I think he deserves happiness just like everybody. They say they’re just really good friends, but if there’s more to it — whatever makes him happy and will make him a better father, I’m all for. Travis and I, no matter what our differences are, our main goal is our children and to raise them to be strong, happy, healthy, confident adults,” Moakler stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next year.