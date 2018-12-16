A Carnival Cruise Passenger Has Been Reported Missing

A Coast Guard search is currently underway

Fox News has reported that the U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing passenger who reportedly went overboard on a Carnival Cruise Ship, Victory, just 35 miles south of Islamorada, Florida earlier this week.

The missing person is a 26-year-old male. Currently, an alleged photo of the missing gentleman is being shared on social media, having originally been posted by another passenger on board the cruise ship, Kimberly Wyatt. Wyatt has been posting updates throughout the week as the intense search for the missing passenger continues. The searching has continued into the night.

“Cameras confirm the passenger went overboard. It’s unknown if he jumped or fell.”

A letter from the Carnival Cruise line to other passengers still on board the ship has also been shared on Twitter by Wyatt. The letter is regarding the search and rescue efforts for the missing man. The stations currently involved in the search for this passenger include the Coast Guard’s Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Coast Guard Cutter Charles David, Jr. (WPC-1107), Air Station Miami HC-144, and Ocean Sentry, as per the Sentinel.

“His photo is being displayed on the television on the cruise ship. Security also conducted a room by room, floor by floor search.”

Saturday, a spokesperson for Carnival commented with Fox News via email giving a statement about the incident and search.

“Carnival Victory arrived at PortMiami at approximately 3:00 pm on December 14, 2018, after the U.S. Coast Guard released the ship from the search and rescue efforts to locate a 26-year-old male guest who went overboard from the ship early that morning. Our CareTeam is providing support to the guest’s family. Sadly, all the facts surrounding this unfortunate incident indicate it was an intentional act. Carnival Victory departed PortMiami [Friday night] on its next cruise as scheduled, albeit with a late departure.”

Hello everyone! My internet was spotty. I was on @CarnivalCruise with a group of 21. They handled everything professionally. pic.twitter.com/YRCS094BoA — Kimberly Wyatt (@tv_leader) December 14, 2018

The headquarters for Carnival Cruise Line is located in Doral, Florida. The cruise line is international and was founded by Ted Arison on March 11, 1972, making Carnival Cruise line 46-years-old. Ycharts lists the corporate net income for Carnival Cruises at $3.205 billion, as of 2018. U.S. Travel News lists Carnival Cruises on their top list, and has compiled a specific list of the top 25 Best Carnival Cruises, for those who are considering a cruise in the future.

According to National Geographic, since the year 2000, it has been reported that roughly 300 people have fallen overboard on cruise ships. Considering the large number of people who attend cruises each year, that figure is low.