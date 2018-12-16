Prince William Thinks Meghan Markle Is Pulling Prince Harry Away From Royal Tradition, Per ‘Radar Online’

Prince William allegedly believes that his new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is pulling his brother, Prince Harry, away from many royal traditions.

According to a Saturday, December 15 report by Radar Online, it was recently claimed that Meghan Markle asked Prince Harry not to go on the annual Christmas hunting trip with Prince William and his other family members, as she believes it is animal cruelty.

As many fans know, the royal family goes on a pheasant shoot on Boxing Day every year. The family will seemingly be missing Harry this year, as Meghan is against fake fur and blood sports. While Harry has agreed not to go, he is allegedly conflicted about his decision due to the fact that he hasn’t missed the hunt with his family in many years.

“She has also been encouraging Harry to eat less meat and more fruit and veg and is now keen to fully convert him to her views on hunting,” a source dished.

“In his mind, William sees this as another concerning example of his younger brother being pulled away from his family by his new wife. Harry’s always loved hunting and it has provided them with a great chance to bond as brothers, but now it looks like Harry’s shooting days are over. It’s the latest point of contention between the Princes after a testing time in their relationship,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle is allegedly sparking a feud between she and Prince Harry and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Meghan reportedly convinced Harry to move out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage after the first of the year, separating themselves from William and Kate even further.

Meanwhile, an insider says that the real reason the couple are keen to move out of the palace is so that they can enjoy more privacy together, and when their new little bundle of joy arrives.

However, Hollywood Life claims that there is no truth to the rumors about Meghan’s feud with Kate. Sources claim that things are fine between the two duchesses, and that they are actually closer than ever following the royal wedding, and the announcement that Markle is carrying Prince Harry’s first child.

Sources tell the outlet that Middleton and Markle are “good friends” and that Kate has been a constant source of love and support for Meghan as she adjusts to life in the royal family. She’s also reportedly been giving her sister-in-law advice and offering her wisdom on an array of topics.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to spend Christmas with Prince William and Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family amid rumors of tension.