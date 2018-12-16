Watch Liverpool Vs Manchester United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Clash Live Online

Liverpool looks to reclaim the top of the English Premier League table, but must get past northern rival Manchester United, who are unbeaten in their last 13 league matches.

Liverpool can slip back into the English Premier League top spot on Sunday with a win over longtime northern rivals Manchester United, who despite a sluggish and disappointing season that sees them languishing in sixth place, have nonetheless remained unbeaten in their last 13 league matches, per Sky Sports. The two teams who have won the English top flight championship more than any others will meet in a match that will live stream from Merseyside, and will be the most important game on the Round 17 weekend slate.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Liverpool vs. Manchester United English Premier League rivalry clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. GMT at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, on Sunday, December 16. In the United States the live stream gets rolling at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT. In India, the Liverpool-Man United match starts at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

“It’s one of the games which you sign with your contract: try to do everything you have to win it,” said Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp, who is enjoying the most successful season of his four at Anfield since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, per the BBC. “It’s a big one, and if Sir Alex Ferguson says it’s the British ‘Clasico’ then I am really blessed because I was involved in the German Clasico [Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich]. It’s a cool game.”

Liverpool has yet to lose a game this season, but Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho — who has long been known for his needling of opposing managers and players — branded Klopp’s club “lucky.”

“They are top of the league, they have this feeling of — and I know that feeling well — the feeling of ‘the lucky ones,’ where everything goes in your direction,” Mourinho said, as reported by Goal. “They know how they beat Everton, they know that in the last match at Bournemouth the opening goal was offside.”

Watch a preview of the Liverpool vs. Manchester United Sunday showdown in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch the Liverpool vs. Manchester United English Premier League rivalry match live stream online from Anfield, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Reds vs. Red Devils showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the bitter rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch Sunday’s English Premier League rivalry game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the North London Derby showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by LFCTV Go, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the derby. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.