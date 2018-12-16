Angela Ponce, First Transgender Miss Universe Contestant, Earns Rave Reviews For Swimsuit

Miss Spain 2018 Angela Ponce — who is the first-ever openly transgender contestant to compete in the Miss Universe pageant (which is currently underway in Thailand) is already winning hearts and admiration for her amazing bikini body, runway glamour and the message of inclusion and diversity.

Per an article by the New York Post, Ponce rocked the pageant’s runway in a pink bikini which showed off her sexy lithe limbs and her soft curves.

“It’s important that people can see you to feel that they have a positive reference,” Ponce said, per an article by Glamour. “It’s important that people see women like me to know that the ideas they may have about transgender people aren’t always true.”

Talking to reporters last week in Bangkok, Ponce also emphasized that having a vagina didn’t transform her into a woman. “I am a woman, already before birth, because my identity is here,” she said, gesturing to her head, the report detailed.

The 27-year-old beauty queen is not only about her looks but works with a foundation in her home country that helps trans children.

“Children are born without prejudices and I think if we talk to them about diversity from a young age, we can create a new generation of human beings who are raised a lot better,” she said.

Being included in the competition as the first-ever transgender woman is not only a historical step for Ponce and the pageant itself, but she is also taking advantage of the platform to voice her opinion about the issue of gender and identity.

Per the Glamor report, she specifically wants to talk about the rights of transgender people — both adults and minors — to have their correct identity stated on their official IDs.

“It’s about [fighting for] the right to be. It would diminish bullying and prejudice and the pain that society puts on us, unintentionally, for not knowing more about being transgender.”

Angela, who previously had a male name — has also come in the limelight when she expressed that she would love the chance to sit down with President Donald Trump — who owned Miss Universe from 1996 to 2015.

Per the Glamor report, Angela said she although she doesn’t know what might cross Trump’s mind, she would like to have a conversation with him, where she will “try to explain to him that the rights [she is] fighting for are simply the rights of every human being.”

She further added that she would try to make Donald Trump feel in his heart the importance of understanding other people.

“And I would try to help him understand with the position that he’s in, he could help save lives,” Ponce concluded.