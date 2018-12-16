Miley Cyrus Goes Shirtless During ‘SNL’ Performance

Miley Cyrus appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend to perform two of her new songs with Mark Ronson. Of course, the singer also made a huge fashion statement by not wearing a shirt during her first performance.

According to a December 15 report by Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson performed “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is the former Hannah Montana star’s newest single.

During the performance, Cyrus donned a pair of colorful pants, and a matching, oversize jacket. However, she wore no shirt underneath. The racy ensemble showed off Miley’s flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage.

However, fans were a bit worried that Miley may possibly suffer the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction during the live TV performance. The singer danced around a bit and moved her arms while singing as her jacket stayed in place, and covered her chest. However, some fans were expecting the worst, and took to social media to tweet about the singer’s risque outfit.

During the performance, Cyrus wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled straight as her mane fell over her shoulders and back. She also wore a natural make up look. Meanwhile, Ronson wore a suit jacket with a black shirt underneath.

For her second song of the night, Miley Cyrus was joined again by Mark Ronson and by John Lennon’s son, Sean Lennon, as she covered “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Pete Davidson made an appearance on the live show to introduce the musical act.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Pete Davidson gave fans a huge scare on Saturday afternoon after he wrote a suicidal message on social media.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for your but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so,” Pete wrote.

Later, Davidson’s former fiance, Ariana Grande, rushed to the Saturday Night Live studios to be there for her ex in case he wanted her help in any way.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too,” Ariana Grande tweeted during the Pete Davidson drama.

Fans can see Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, and the rest of the SNL gang when this weekend’s episode streams on Hulu.