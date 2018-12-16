Watch Cagliari Calcio Vs SSC Napoli Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 16 Match Live Online

SSC Napoli needs the full three points on Sunday to close in on the Serie A top spot, when they face mid-table Cagliari on the road.

Currently second-place in the Serie A table, a win on Sunday for SSC Napoli could pull the Carlo Ancelotti-led, two-time Scudetto winners to eight points behind runaway leaders Juventus, who have yet to lose league match this season, per Sky Sports. But if the Naples side have any hope of stopping The Old Lady from cruising to an eighth consecutive title, they cannot afford to drop points — especially against a mid-table team such as Cagliari Calcio, who Napoli must face on the road in a match that will live stream from Sardinia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Sunday clash pitting second-place SSC Napoli against Cagliari, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy, on Sunday, December 16. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m GMT. Fans in the United States can log in to the Cagliari-Napoli live stream at noon ET on Sunday, or 9 a.m. PT. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 pm. on Sunday night.

Historically, Napoli have dominated the 64 league meetings with Cagliari, dating back to 1966, according to Napoli Soccer. The Sardinians have won just 13 times in that span, with 27 wins going to Napoli, along with 24 draws.

But Cagliari has their own ambitions this season, as they lie just five points away from a UEFA Europa League qualification spot, which would be only the third time for the club, according to UEFA.com. And though Napoli have lost only two matches so far in 2018-2019 Serie A competition, both defeats have come away from home, per Soccerway.

The match will also see Cagliari’s star striker, Leonardo Pavoletti, facing his old club, where he was a bitter disappointment, appearing in just six matches without scoring a goal, per Soccerway data.

Cagliari striker Leonardo Pavoletti faces his old club Napoli on Sunday. Enrico Locci / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Cagliari Calcio vs. SSC Napoli Serie A Round 16 match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online sports network from sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Rossoblu vs. Gli Azzurri derby clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Cagliari Calcio vs. SSC Napoli Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the only source for the live stream of the Round 16 match on Saturday in Sardinia.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean and in numerous smaller countries around the world, the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Cagliari Calcio vs. SSC Napoli, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.