New ‘Friday The 13th’ Fan Film ‘Jason Rising’ Has Horror Fans FIlled With Anticipation

In the early 1980’s slasher movies became ubiquitous. Their reign as horror’s primary cash cow remained intact until the early 1990’s. While movies like Halloween and Black Christmas pre-date it, many consider the Friday the 13th franchise to be the definitive example of slasher movie perfection.

It has now been approximately a decade since audiences saw Jason Voorhees on the big screen. The remake of Friday the 13th came to theaters in February of 2009 and presumably was forgotten about by the film’s distributor, Platinum Dunes. No sequel was ever produced.

However, one Friday the 13th fan is apparently tired of the wait and has taken matters into his own hands. According to Dread Central, the trailer for a fan-made movie featuring Jason Voorhees has hit the web and fans are loving it.

The premise states Jason Rising is about two police agents searching for a fugitive when they get a lot more than they bargained for after crossing paths with Jason Voorhees.

Jason Rising: A Friday the 13th Fan Film is a story about Officer Pete Daltry on the hunt of a fugitive on the run after escaping from the Wessex County corrections farm and headed in the direction of Camp Crystal Lake. He is accompanied by two agents from the fugitive recovery team but when they enter the hollowed grounds of the camp they find out they are the hunted.

The Hunters Become The Hunted In New Friday The 13th Fan Film 'Jason Rising' https://t.co/nT8bgPR1wY — Friday The 13th: The Franchise (@F13thFranchise) December 11, 2018

While the movie has yet to reach its IndieGoGO campaign goal of $30,000, the filmmakers are offering a ton of different rewards from donors, including signed posters, hockey masks, and more.

The official Friday the 13th franchise has been in legal trouble lately as one of its original writers was waging a court battle to retain ownership of the property he says he created. Ultimately, he ended up victorious and has vowed to reboot the franchise, although nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

The original Friday the 13th was released in 1980 and contrary to popular believe, did not feature the hockey-masked Jason Voorhees as the hulking slashers. Jason didn’t actually show up as the franchise’s primary antagonist until Friday the 13th Part 2, in which he wore a pillow case over his face.

It wasn’t until Friday the 13th Part 3 that Jason Voorhees donned the iconic hockey mask, taking it from the fan-favorite character Shelly Finklestein, before violently murdering him. In all, 11 movies featuring Jason Voorhees have been produced, including the crossover fan pleaser Freddy Vs. Jason.

Jason Rising has no set release date, as the film’s IndieGoGo campaign has quite a way to go before enough funds are raised to properly complete the script, but filmmakers are recieving regular donations from fans and hope to finish the film soon.