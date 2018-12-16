Kendall Jenner Is A Great Influence On Ben Simmons, Says 76ers Owner

Kendall Jenner is being called a bad luck charm for boyfriend Ben Simmon’s NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers. However, that is not the case at all, says the team’s co-owner, Michael Rubin.

According to a Saturday, December 15 report by Life & Style Magazine, there is currently an online petition to have Kendall Jenner banned from the Philadelphia 76ers home games when she wants to watch boyfriend Ben Simmons play, which Michael Rubin says he thinks is ridiculous, since the supermodel is a “great influence” on the NBA star.

The petition states that since Jenner and Simmons have rekindled their relationship, fans can’t sit by and let her “ruin” what may be a “special season” and begs fans to “take action” by signing their name to the online document, which boasts over 10,000 signatures to date.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him,” the team’s co-owner stated.

Meanwhile, although Sixers fans have deemed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unlucky for the team, who are favorites to not only make the playoffs, but possibly make it to the NBA Finals this year, the team has actually won the majority of the games that Jenner has attended this season.

“We’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far,” Michael said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons may not be hiding their romance, but they’re not going public with their relationship either. Although the pair have been spotted together grocery shopping, taking romantic vacations to Mexico, and even cozying up together at family gatherings, they’re refusing to define the relationship.

Sixers fans, it is of the UTMOST IMPORTANCE that you sign this petition banning Kendall Jenner from future Sixers games at the Wells Fargo Center. We cannot sit idly by and let Jenner ruin what could be a truly special season. We must take action https://t.co/3RkLIDAGv6 — A (@aidan_34_powers) November 24, 2018

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kendall and Ben are “not exclusive,” and that they’ll never officially be boyfriend and girlfriend. Instead, the couple are allegedly focused on hooking up and having fun during their time together.

In addition, Simmons, who is in the spotlight himself, reportedly understands Jenner’s reasons for wanting to keep their relationship under wraps. In addition, since Ben and Kendall both have very busy schedules and demanding careers, their current breezy relationship is working for them.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season next year.