‘Fuller House’ Reveals Stephanie Tanner’s Bisexual Past

The fourth season of the nostalgia-filled Full House reboot, Fuller House, was just released on Netflix and viewers are learning more about their favorite characters as adults. One of the season’s most notable moments came during Episode 8 of the show when main character Stephanie Tanner, played by Jodie Sweetin, revealed she had a girlfriend, according to a report from BuzzFeed.

The reboot now follows the lives of the two older Tanner girls, D.J. played by Candace Cameron Bure, Stephanie, and their quirky neighbor turned roommate Kimmy Gibbler played by Andrea Barber. After the death of her husband, D.J. moves back into her childhood home with her three sons, and her younger sister and recently divorced best friend both decide to move in to help her raise the boys.

During the eighth episode of the new season, the gang attends an awards ceremony for best veterinarian in the Bay Area. Big sister D.J. is hoping for a win but the award goes to her partner and ex-boyfriend. Upon hearing the announcement, Stephanie responds with a line that has left viewers wanting more.

“His clinic was only open for three weeks!” she said.

“I had a girlfriend longer than that!”

Obviously shocked at the revelation, D.J. responds with a confused, “Wait. What?” Meanwhile, Stephanie’s friend Gia can’t seem to control her laughter while sitting next to the sisters.

It’s unclear whether or not the line was written into the script or improvised by Sweetin but it has added a hint of much need “queer representation,” according to a report from Pride.

It’s also unlikely that the show will explore Stephanie’s bisexuality any time soon as Sweetin’s character is currently in a committed relationship with Kimmy’s brother, Jimmy, and the two are expecting a child together via surrogacy.

In the first season of the show, Stephanie revealed that she was unable to have children and while talking to USA Today, Sweetin shared what kind of mother she thinks her character will be.

“I think she might be more uptight and nervous than anyone thinks she’s going to be,” she said.

“But I think she’s going to have a lot of fun being a mom but if I had to pick one person that she’s going to be like, it’ll probably be Uncle Jesse.”

Sweetin also went on to talk about how viewers have responded to the surrogacy storyline.

“A lot of fans have reached out and discussed the fact that we talked about infertility and surrogacy and all of these things on the show, and it was something that doesn’t really get talked about a lot,” she said.