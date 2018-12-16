NYC Woman Arrested After Racist Rant And Physical Assault On A Subway

A woman attacked a fellow passenger on a NYC subway after going on a bizarre racial rant.

A video captured of an altercation fueled by racism on a New York City subway is shocking and angering the nation. The video, which was captured earlier this week, depicts Anna Lushchinskaya, a 40-year-old white woman, attacking a fellow passenger. The victim was a 24-year-old Asian woman who reportedly bumped into Lushchinskaya by accident. Lushchinskaya went into a sudden rage and launched into a racist tirade that caught the attention of all nearby passengers, according to CNN.

The incident occurred on the northbound D train in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Lushchinskaya began shouting profanity and racial slurs toward the victim and anyone else who tried to intervene. At one point, the video shows Lushchinskaya pulling the woman back before reaching into her purse for keys and an umbrella which she used as weapons against the woman. Although the victim tried to protect herself, she didn’t raise a hand against Lushchinskaya.

“She’s not even fighting you back,” a passenger is heard saying while trying to persuade her to stop.

“Your white privilege ain’t working over here,” another said.

A Brooklyn woman whose racist, profanity-laced tirade on the New York subway was captured on video has been charged with felony assault after she struck a fellow passenger, authorities say https://t.co/heTOpt0EfT pic.twitter.com/Ouxd1dxM25 — CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2018

Several passengers stood in front of the victim to try to protect her from the violent attack. Meanwhile, others tried to restrain Lushchinskaya by holding her back. The woman did not cease her attack, even when several passengers threatened to call the police. Lushchinskaya was later arrested at the 36th Street Station by NYPD. She reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony assault and posted her $1,000 bail. She is required to appear back in court on January 22.

Although the victim sustained cuts on her face from the altercation, she is grateful for those who stepped in and prevented the incident from escalating.

“I’m lucky that people were on the train who were helping me, especially the first Asian guy who stood in front of me right away because he wasn’t recording. He just stood in front of me to help me, because I know other people were recording, but their recording didn’t do anything until later on when it escalated,” she said. She is also grateful the woman was not armed with a deadly weapon as the situation could have quickly become much worse.

This isn’t the first time Lushchinskaya has been arrested for her behavior on the subway. In June, she was taken into custody for allegedly pepper spraying a Hispanic couple. She was charged with both harassment and attempted assault for the altercation.