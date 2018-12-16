YouTuber PewDiePie Not Expected To Be Canceled Despite Latest Controversy

YouTube’s most famous vlogger, Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, is making headlines again — for yet another controversy.

According to an article by New York Magazine, the controversy started with his newest video, where he discussed the widely despised “YouTube Rewind” official year-end video as well as a funny meme where influencers like Jordan Peterson and Logan Paul are featured instructing their followers to subscribe to PewDiePie so that he can maintain his position as the most-subscribed-to independent creator on YouTube.

At the end of the video, Kjellberg followed his routine of promoting smaller YouTube creators and gave a shout out to a vlogger named E;R, who Kjellberg endorsed for doing “great videos.”

However, many people immediately pointed out that the “great videos” that E;R creates include some highly controversial ones — including one featuring uninterrupted footage of a speech delivered by Adolf Hitler overlaid with anti-Semitic cartoons.

And that wasn’t all; the video uploaded by E;R which Kjellberg said he “really enjoyed,” was intercut with footage of Heather Heyer’s murder last year. Heyer was the Charlottesville protester who was killed during the protest. The video was uploaded as “a joking way of attempting to illustrate the arcane rules of the anime Death Note,” the report said.

In the caption of the video, which E;R later removed, he wrote the following.

“The truth about why this took so long is because I thought it was so funny to call Black L ‘N*glet’ throughout all my recordings.” E;R, however, didn’t include the racial slur in the video for the fear of censorship by YouTube.

After a lot of condemnation from subscribers and non-subscribers alike on Tuesday afternoon, Kjellberg apologized for promoting a racist YouTube channel, and said that he wasn’t aware of the “Nazi references” in E;R’s videos.

Last year, PewDiePie criticized media outlets for “unfairly portraying him as antisemitic.” In a video that he uploaded to his channels, he said that his words and actions are taken “out of context to use against me to portray me as a Nazi.”

yesterday pewdiepie ended #Subscribetopewdiepie in a video where he promoted some of his favorite channels. one of them was straight up a neo-nazi's yt page where he makes video essays on children's cartoons with added nazi propoganda https://t.co/KBIfpVdfXi — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) December 10, 2018

According to an article by the Independent, considering his influence and reach with more than 75 million subscribers, Kjellberg should promote other channels with responsibility.

However, the newest controversy didn’t hurt his “subscribe-to-PewDiePie campaign,” which was initiated to help maintain Kjellberg’s dominance in terms of his subscribers which is threatened by Bollywood channel, T-Series. A few days ago, Kjellberg’s channel became the third-most-subscribed-to channel on YouTube.

According to the New York Magazine article, this isn’t the first time that PewDiePie has come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons. From antisemitic jokes in the name of social experiments to calling an opponent the N-word while live-streaming a video game, PewDiePie has done it all.

Despite predictions and controversy, PewDiePie has yet to lose his spot as YouTube's 'biggest star' https://t.co/2tYgd5mK5S — BI Tech (@SAI) November 13, 2018

Despite the racial slurs and antisemitic references that he has made, YouTube doesn’t ban PewDiePie. Whereas, in case of others, according to the report, “letting a single N-bomb slip can be enough to end anyone’s vlogging career permanently.”