Kourtney Kardashian Throws Son Mason Epic ‘Fortnite’ Themed Party While Scott Disick Is On Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian hosted an epic Fortnite themed birthday party for her eldest son Mason Disick over the weekend. However, his father, Scott Disick, was not in attendance.

According to a Saturday, December 15 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian went all out for Mason’s ninth birthday bash, which focused on his favorite video game, Fortnite. However, Scott Disick couldn’t be there due to the fact that he’s currently vacationing with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Mason’s birthday was on Friday, as was Kourtney and Scott’s youngest child, Reign. The two brothers may share a birthday, but they don’t share parties. Reign had a joint party with Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint, earlier this month to celebrate his fourth birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story over the weekend to document the lavish party, which included giant screens where the guests could play Fortnite while sitting in Kourtney’s yard in soft, oversize, plush beanbags.

Kardashian also hired a 10-year-old entertainer, DJ Livia, who played music at Mason’s birthday bash. Sadly, Disick missed it all after jetting off to Saudi Arabia with Richie for a romantic getaway, which the couple has been documenting via their social media accounts all week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was allegedly open to having Sofia Richie accompany Scott Disick to celebrate Mason and Reign’s birthdays with the family, as she reportedly wanted Sofia there if her sons asked for her.

“Kourtney is not icing Sophia out of the party she is having. The two of them are cool for the most part. If Mason and Reign love Sophia, then she is welcome to celebrate [their] birthday with them,” the insider told Life & Style.

As many fans know, Kardashian and Richie have not been close in the past. However, last month Kourtney and Sofia stunned fans when they were spotted having dinner together, with Scott in tow on two separate occasions.

The trio allegedly talked about issues that had to do with co-parenting, and Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and were even seen laughing and talking together in a friendly fashion.

“After they went out to dinner and met up a couple of times, Kourtney stopped being skeptical about her and Scott,” the source added.

Fans can see more about Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in 2019.