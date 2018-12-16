Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West To Stay Off Twitter Amid Feud Drama

Kim Kardashian is reportedly getting tired of the drama that her husband, Kanye West, tends to cause online via his social media account.

According to a Saturday, Dec. 15 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian wishes that Kanye West would simply stay off of social media, such as Twitter, where he tends to spark controversy and drama, much like he did this week with his rant against fellow rapper, Drake.

“Kim spent Friday in L.A. while Kanye was still in N.Y.C. Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same. Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter,” a source told the outlet.

As many fans will remember, West called out Drake this week for allegedly dissing his family. Later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also jumped on Twitter to defend her husband, telling Drake not to threaten her family, and claiming that without Kanye there would be no Drake.

During West’s rant, he also called out Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, who collaborated with Drake on the song, “Sickomode.” Kanye claims that Travis got a number one record by working with Drake and dissing his brother-in-law. However, he quickly deleted the tweet.

However, on Saturday Kanye West returned to Twitter to tell his fans that he and Travis met up at he and Kim Kardashian’s home to work things out and that “it’s all love” between the two.

On Friday, sources told the outlet that Kim “can’t stand” when Kanye goes on social media rants, and that although she doesn’t always agree with his words, or the reasoning behind his controversial comments, she does feel the need to support him and defend him no matter what.

The source went on to reveal that in addition the content of West’s rants, Kardashian is stressed out, because she never knows what will set off her husband, or when and where he’ll begin one of his tirades. She also allegedly hates that she has no control over his social media drama.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye doesn’t ever consult his wife on the issues that are bothering him enough to send him into a rant. If he did, she would likely advise him against much of what he chooses to post.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! with a new season next year.