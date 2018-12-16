Dr. Martens’ Sequin Boots Are Ready For The Holiday Season

The iconic footwear brand is giving buyers glitz and glamour.

Dr. Martens is an English footwear and clothing brand that was founded in 1947 by Klaus Martens. The company headquarters is located in the UK and is owned by Permira. The footwear is distinguished by its air-cushioned sole —dubbed Bouncing Soles — upper shape, welted construction and yellow stitching. The boots have been the choice of footwear among various subcultures. In the 1980’s the footwear became popular with punks, new wave musicians, and several other groups. Dr. Martens became synonymous with the grunge fashion scene in the 1990s, and in 2006 the Griggs’ 1960 Dr. Martens AirWair boot was officially named in the list of British design icons such as Concorde, Jaguar E- Type, and World Wide Web among several others. In 2010 the company offered 250 different models of footwear, which has only continued to grow.

The iconic footwear brand Dr. Martens is releasing a new, limited edition collaboration with fashion brand Marc Jacobs to bring consumers a new collection that has an entirely new look, reports Hypebae. The brands have also partnered to bring matching bags as well.

These new boots have gone the extra miles, and come in shining sequins. It seems that this year is the year for sequins, with various items coming out in an array of colored sequins and changing sequins as well. Everything from pillowcases and blankets to jackets and mobile phone and tablet cases has been decked out in sequins over this past year. And now the classic Dr. Martens will join the fold.

Each pair of these new sequined Dr. Martens boots come in two options or either black or rainbow. The trademark Dr. Marten design will of course be sticking around, including details such as their sturdy laces, branded heel tab, and contrasting topstitching on the midsole with an AirWair sole.

If buyers are into iridescent looks, that is also an option for these new boots. They also come in a high-top version which will feature an oil-slick exterior that shifts color in the light.

The matching bags come in both satchel designs and mini backpack looks. The lineup gallery is currently up for a peek on the Dr. Martens‘ website. The boots retail at £125 or about $160 USD. These boots have been dubbed the “1460 Pascal Reversible Sequin.”

Another shimmery option for Dr. Martens fans is the “1460 Pascal Glitter” look, which retails for $120 USD and comes in the classic black coloring.