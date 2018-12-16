Amanda Hawkins Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Leaving Two Young Daughters In Hot Car To Die

Amanda Hawkins, the mother of two children who died in Texas last year, was ordered on Wednesday to spend 40 years in prison, People reports.

Amanda’s two children died after spending 15 hours in a hot vehicle. The mother left her two daughters in a vehicle overnight on the evening of June 6, 2017. One-year-old Brynn and two-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy succumbed to death to the heat inside the car. Amanda was reportedly inside an air-conditioned home with a group of friends while her children were dying.

According to authorities, the outside temperatures rose to over 80 degrees that day. At some point in the evening of June 6, someone allegedly heard the girls crying. The individual asked if the children wanted to come in. Prosecutors working on the case believe that Amanda Hawkins vehicle’s engine had been running with the girls inside. However, a teenage boy from Hawkins’ group of friends later slept in the care, turned the engine off, and rolled the windows up.

The teenage boy, Kevin Franke, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Franke’s trial is set to begin on April 29, 2019. He will be tried as an adult.

On June 7, 2017, Amanda Hawkins’ got both of her children, Brynn and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, out of the car. The mother bathed them, and them took them to the hospital. Authorities claim Hawkins “feared consequences” of seeking medical help for her two daughters. She took them to a medical center in “grave condition,” claiming that the children had collapsed after “smelling flowers” in a local park.

Judge to Mom Whose Daughters Died in Hot Car: People Treat Pets Better Than You Treated Your Kids https://t.co/OQ3mwcwEUZ — People (@people) December 15, 2018

In September, Amanda Hawkins pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering or abandoning a child, and two counts of physical injury to a child.

“Those precious little girls would still be here today if this had not happened,” Judge Keith Williams said. “People in our community take better care of their pets than you took care of your kids.”

The judge also accused Hawkins of lying thought the entirety of the incident, citing letters she wrote from jail to three separate men. The letters were about “starting new relationships,” according to People.

Kerr County Sheriff W.R. Hierholzer recounted in an interview that Hawkins had said that the children will “cry themselves to sleep.” In a statement supplied to the press following Amanda Hawkings arrest, the sheriff stated the following.

“This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement.”

“I will accept whatever the punishment may be. There are no excuses for what I did,” Amanda Hawkins said in a statement.