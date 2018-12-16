Ronnie Ortiz-Magro And Jen Harley Pose For Christmas Photos Together

The couple set aside the drama to take photos with their daughter for the holidays.

It seems like everything is going just fine for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again-off-again (to the 10th power) girlfriend Jen Harley. Despite airing all their dirty laundry on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and on social media as well, the couple has taken time to pose for family Christmas photos just ahead of the holidays.

TMZ is reporting on the photos which are not seen on either reality stars social media pages at this time. Jen and Ronnie posed with their 8-month-old daughter Ariana Skye for several of the new pictures. The couple is sitting in front of their fireplace with Ariana who is sporting a cute red and black plaid dress with a white bow in her hair. Ronnie opted for a torn grey sweater, while Jen chose a neutral colored top and black pants.

A second photo was a little more playful with Ronnie kissing Ariana on the cheek while Jen laughed in the background. TMZ also shared a photo of Ariana with a candy-cane posing inside a red-striped gift box with an oversized bow.

The last photo of the bunch included Jen’s son from a former relationship. Jen, Ronnie, Ariana, and Mason all worse grey onesies with snowflakes on them. They paired their cute outfits with Santa Claus hats as they posed alongside their two dogs. TMZ reported the photos were taken at their Las Vegas home that they currently share together. Only one of the family photos made it to Jen’s Instagram page and it was a solo shot of little Ariana.

Jen made news in the last few days after speaking out against the Jersey Shore cast. In the season finale of Season 2 of Family Vacation, Jen admitted to Ronnie on the phone that she had been robbed. Ronnie’s roommates didn’t believe the story and talked about it behind his back and to the camera in their confessionals. Jen took to her Instagram story to slam the roommates for thinking she made the whole thing up.

“I did not call Ron expecting it to be broadcasted on tv I didn’t even know he talked about it until now. 4 of my neighbors got robbed that night I woke up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14 year old daughter. I don’t see how this situation has become your entertainment or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s–t about me,” she said on her Instagram story according to Us Weekly.

There will likely be plenty of drama between Ronnie and Jen before Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 premiers next summer on MTV.