Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Pink Hair Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Khloe Kardashian has changed her look up again, and she showed off her brand new style via social media over the weekend.

On Saturday, December 15, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to show her followers her brand new hairstyle. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted a new pink look to her platinum blonde hair, and fans had a lot to say about it.

In the new photograph, Khloe is seen sitting as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. Kardashian’s long, blonde and pink hair is parted down the middle and worn in loose waves that fall down her shoulders.

Khloe dons a full face of makeup, which includes heavy lip liner, a dark pink lip shade, darkened brows and eyelashes, and a glowing bronzed look on her face.

In the comments section, many fans claimed how much they loved Khloe’s new hairstyle, and many even revealed that they wanted to copy the color. However, others couldn’t help but notice that Kardashian’s face may look a bit different, which goes along with the plastic surgery rumors that the new mom has been dodging for a couple of weeks now.

Recently, many fans have stated that they believe Khloe Kardashian may have had some sort of plastic surgery done to her face, which they think looks different than it did just last month.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dr. Norman Rowe, a board-certified plastic surgeon, recently revealed his professional opinion and claims that Khloe likely had some plastic surgery done to her face recently.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor told Life & Style.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

All of Khloe’s most recent social media photos have sparked debates among fans, who believe she has gone under the knife. However, Kardashian has stayed mostly quiet about the rumors.

Khloe Kardashian did comment a compliment on one of her sister’s photos recently, and when one fan called her out for buying her looks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star corrected her grammar, but did not deny the plastic surgery allegations.