‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki’s Drinking Leaves Her Family Reeling

Stunning The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki’s accident leaves her family reeling. Plus, her grandson Reed struggles with what he’s done when he finally realizes the thing he hit was Nikki.

According to the Inquisitr, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) drives Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) car after Charlie has a drink and should not drive. Although Reed does not have his license due to a previous DUI, the teens set out during a blizzard, and the heater is not keeping the windows clear because the weather is so extreme.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) steps out into the street in the middle of the snowstorm after having a drink herself, and Reed runs over her. He figures he just hit a trashcan or something, so he drives off without even checking. Nikki lays exposed in the middle of the street.

Headwriter and executive producer Mal Young told Soap Opera Digest, “Nikki is found in the middle of the street by a passerby, but nobody knows who she is, except that she’s the victim of a hit and run. When she’s brought to the hospital, Nate realizes ‘that’s Nikki Newman!’ And phone calls happen.”

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and the rest of Nikki’s family and friends find out that she’s injured and fighting for her life at the hospital. She has emergency surgery, and her life hangs in the balance. Plus, Nate (Brooks Darnell) shocks Nikki’s family by explaining she’d been drinking before her accident.

Today on #YR, Nikki fights temptation and Mariah is forced to choose sides. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DTEdwadmJA pic.twitter.com/rRLCQRxtxc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 13, 2018

“They’re then told that Nikki had been drinking and that’s a major shock. First, they’re struggling with what was she doing out there? And then to find out that she’s been drinking again is another knife in their hearts.”

While Jack (Peter Bergman) knew that Nikki had succumbed to her demons, the rest of her family did not realize that the stress of everything had led to Nikki falling off the wagon again. Not only are they dealing with not knowing if Nikki will live or die and the fact that Victor (Eric Braeden) is missing in action, but also they have to come to terms with the fact that things had gotten so bad for the Newman matriarch that she turned to alcohol and none of them realized how bad things had gotten for her.

Plus, Reed must decide if he’s going to confess to what he did or if he will try to cover it up to keep himself and Charlie out of trouble. This Christmas is shaping up to be anything but merry in Genoa City.