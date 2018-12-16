Trump Hired Mick Mulvaney To Avoid Looking Like An ‘Idiot,’ Says Former CIA Analyst

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Donald Trump announced on December 8 that his Chief of Staff John Kelly is set to leave the post by the end of the year. Numerous Republican officials were reportedly considered for the job.

Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Nick Ayers, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, economic adviser Larry Kudlow, North Carolina Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie have all reportedly turned the president down. Jared Kushner, Trump’s White House Adviser and son-in-law, allegedly wanted the job as well.

In a December 14 Twitter post, however, Trump pushed back against media allegations claiming that “many” wanted to be chief of staff. In the end, having seemingly exhausted all possible options, Trump hired Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff. “Mick M. will do a great job,” the president vowed.

Former CIA counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd opined in a CNN interview broadcast Friday that President Trump hired Mick Mulvaney to avoid looking like an “idiot,” Raw Story reports. According to Mudd, since everyone is “making fun” of Donald Trump, he had to hire someone as quickly as possible, settling for Mick Mulvaney in the end.

“People are making fun of the president left and right,” he said, “everybody else on the planet said ‘I don’t want to do it’.” According to the former CIA analyst, Trump is probably “saying ‘I’m getting tired of people making fun of me, I look like an idiot, I’m gonna have somebody in on Friday night.'”

Donald Trump, who reportedly prefers to surround himself with loyalists, appears to have indeed been forced to settle for Mulvaney since the soon-to-be acting chief of staff once called the president a “terrible human being,” according to CNN.

“Yes, I’m supporting Donald Trump,” the budget director said in 2016,

“I’m doing so as enthusiastically as I can, given the fact that I think he’s a terrible human being, but the choice on the other side is just as bad.”

Although, according to Phil Mudd, Trump hired Mulvaney to avoid looking like an “idiot” and to stop people from making fun of him, many apparently consider the president an idiot regardless of who and how fast he hires. As the Verge reported, during his House Judiciary Committee hearing, Google CEO Sundar Pichai was asked by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren to explain why a Google image search for “idiot” turns up pictures of Trump.

Pichai explained how Google’s search engine works, telling Lofgren that its results are based on over 200 so-called ranking signals, “things like relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using” a keyword.