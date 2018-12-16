Olivia Culpo Stuns In Sexy Cut-Out Dress

Olivia Culpo took to social media over the weekend to show off one of her latest glam looks.

On Saturday, December 14, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her look from a recent event. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked stunning in a silver sequined dress.

In the photo, Olivia is seen wearing the gorgeous gown, which showed off the model’s insane abs with a cut out pattern around her waist. The dress also featured a high slit up the middle, which reached Culpo’s thighs, and showed off her toned and tanned legs.

Olivia wore her long, dark hair in a high ponytail for the outing, and carried a black clutch. She completed her look with a pair of heels that matched her dress, as she donned a full face of make up, which included a bronzed glow, dark brows, cat eye, and a berry-colored lip.

In the caption for the photo, Culpo asked her fans if they preferred to see her in full glam with lots of make up and her hair done, or if they liked to see her more casual side, with natural hair and make up, and her fans had a lot of opinions about her question.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo has been very busy as of late. In recent months, Olivia has shot photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and started her own YouTube channel.

“I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” Culpo recent told Entertainment Tonight.

However, not all of Olivia’s life events have been happy ones over the past few months. Back in October, she and her boyfriend, NFL player Danny Amendola, split when photos of the football star getting cozy with bikini clad sports reporter, Bianca Peters, surfaced online.

When asked if she is ready to date again following her split from Amendola, Culpo made it very clear that she is not about to start dating someone new just yet.

“No. For the record, no,” Olivia told the outlet.

In addition to her career, Olivia Culpo has also been spending a ton of time with her family, especially her siblings, whom she is very close with. The family have been documenting their gathering on social media, and fans are loving every minute of it.