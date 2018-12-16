‘Jersey Shore’ Star DJ Pauly D Lands Extended Atlantic City Residency

MTV’s Jersey Shore may have provided a huge launchpad for Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio but the star has definitely created a name for himself separate from the show. Over the years, Pauly has become known for his fist-pumping, his larger-than-life hair, and his incredible DJ skills. And it was those awesome skills at the turntables that landed the reality show star an extended residency in Atlantic City, according to a report from TMZ.

DJ Pauly D inked his first deal with Caesars Entertainment in 2012 to begin his residency at The Pool After Dark at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. This extended contract will make him the casino’s longest playing DJ since its inception. On Friday, December 14, Harrah’s Resort released a press statement announcing DJ Pauly D is expected to play eight shows in 2019 and another eight shows in 2020 for a total of 16 shows.

“He always brings an unbelievable energy to the stage and entertains sold-out crowds every time he performs,” Kevin Ortzman, regions president of Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City, explained. “We look forward to having him continue the party at Harrah’s Resort and have The Pool After Dark be Pauly’s official home here in Atlantic City.”

Pauly is also excited about the continued partnership.

“The past six years have been surreal and I couldn’t have asked for a better family than Caesars Entertainment. I always say Jersey is my second home and whenever I’m back, I feel like I’m surrounded by some of the best fans in the world,” he said.

TMZ has reported that the deal is worth at least seven figures, which will probably contribute to keeping the DJ as the highest-earning Jersey Shore cast member, according to a report from People. At the time, the magazine estimated Pauly D’s net worth could be as high as $24 million. In 2010, Forbes reported that the star made over $11 million in DJ appearances alone that year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has recently been renewed for a third season. The most recent season of the show was ranked the eighth most-watched show on demand in 2018.

It’s likely that the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will incorporate Pauly’s residency as it has in the past. The cast and crew have filmed in Atlantic City to support the DJ’s appearances on several occasions.

DJ Pauly D’s final shows of 2018 will be a “Savage Santa Fest” themed event on Saturday, December 15.