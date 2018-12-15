Elsa Hosk Goes Topless & Poses With A Giant Snake On Instagram

Apparently, Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk doesn’t have a fear of snakes, as she shared an Instagram video of herself posing topless while holding a giant snake. She casually captioned the post, “Hanging with the beautiful Ursula today.” The video had a vignette filter, as she grabbed the snake with her hands as it slithered up her right side. She wore her hair down in large curls, perhaps wearing a wig, along with small hoop earrings and dark eye makeup.

Elsa’s Instagram Stories showed her getting ready for today’s shoot as she hung out in hair and makeup, where she showed off her metallic yellow eyeshadow. A short clip of her posing with the snake was captioned, “Faced my fears today!!! Add snake charmer to my CV.”

Her fans commented, “And I’m scared of a spider behind my bed,” “dont even get how ur a real human being,” and “omg whattttt.” Fellow VS model Stella Maxwell recently posted photos of herself with snakes as well, but Stella was experiencing an unconventional snake massage whereas it looks like Elsa was taking photos for an ad campaign. We’ll likely learn more about the details of the snake photoshoot later, but for now, fans are obviously into her latest venture.

Hosk also shared a makeup-free selfie last night as she wished everyone a good night. She appeared to be topless in her bed, as she looked up at the camera as she laid down. Her hair was down but pulled back from her face, and fans reacted both with positive and critical messages. The critics were telling Elsa that she didn’t look healthy, while the models’ fans defended her and told them to stop the body-shaming. On the other hand, some people let Elsa know that she looked good, leaving comments like “Natural beauty” and “Iconic.”

And while Hosk has made a name for herself in the modeling industry, she’s previously revealed to Net-A-Porter that she hasn’t always been so confident.

“I did not see myself as beautiful. I was very insecure when I was younger.”

However after signing onto an agency at just 13-years-old, she recalled that “It made me feel like I had something of my own, something that was different. And it gave me a lot of confidence. I started being okay with who I was and looking the way I did.”

But that doesn’t mean that Hosk agrees that others should start modeling so soon, as she exclaimed, “Now, if I see someone that young modeling, I’m like, no, go home, this is crazy! If I had a daughter, I wouldn’t let her model until she was 18.”