Parrot Uses Alexa To Order Items On Owner’s Amazon Account

Rocco, an African Grey parrot rescued and fostered by National Animal Welfare Trust worker Marion Wischnewski, has fallen in love with his owner’s Alexa device, and uses it to order himself treats and toys, tell him jokes, and play music that he likes.

Wischnewski, who lives in Berkshire, U.K., took Rocco in after he created a ruckus at the NAWT offices after being rescued as a stray. Rocco would throw his water bowl around and erupt in profanity-laced tirades that eventually unnerved some of the workers at the sanctuary, so Wischnewski took Rocco under her wing and he now lives with her in her flat, according to Newsweek.

“Despite causing a few issues initially in the office, by swearing regularly and throwing his water bowl around, our dedicated staff member Marion Wischnewski agreed to take him home!” NAWT says about Rocco on their website.

Once there, Rocco found new ways to make trouble after learning how to use his owner’s Amazon Alexa Echo Assistant. African grey parrots are known for their intelligence and ability to reason like a 3-year-old human, according to CNet, so Rocco and Alexa were a match made in heaven. Rocco has been caught ordering himself treats, including strawberries, watermelon, raisins, ice cream, and broccoli. He also decided to order larger items, such as a kite, light bulbs, and a kettle. Wischnewski has to check her Amazon cart and delete items that Rocco has ordered, and has tried to put parental controls on to police the bird a bit.

Despite Rocco’s penchant for troublemaking, his dirty vocabulary, and his taste for Amazon shopping, Wischnewski has grown attached to her new friend.

“He loves to dance and has the sweetest personality,” she said.

Rocco will often ask Alexa to play him music. Sometimes he likes to boogie to something fast-paced, but usually prefers a slow groove.

“Often I come home from being out all day and find romantic music playing,” Wischnewski said. “And he loves a boogie with Alexa. But it has to be something fast, like his favorite Kings of Leon.”

Rocco and Alexa apparently also have quite the blooming romance. Rocco will talk to her for hours before playing some Isaac Hayes or Luther Vandross, according to Fox News. Wischnewski says that Rocco and Alexa have become nearly inseperable.

“Rocco and Alexa chat away to each other all day. Then I have to check the shopping list and cancel all the items he’s ordered.”