The two London ladies who both dated Prince Andrew attended a charity event with Hollywood stars.

Sarah Ferguson is back in the spotlight after the wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie as she’s making an appearance in Dubai and the UAE with some London and Hollywood friends at a charity event. Ferguson caught up with Bravo star, Ladies of London‘s Caroline Stanbury, for the Peace and Justice & Bovet 1822 Gala on December 7.

Express reports that the two women who both dated Prince Andrew were photographed together with others including Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, Madeleine Stowe, Susan Sarandon, and Ben Stiller in the UAE. All gathered to support and celebrate Artists of Peace which is a charity established to “encourage peace and help alleviate poverty internationally.”

Ferguson also found some time away from the main event to meet some camels with Stanbury (who now makes her home in Dubai with her husband and three children), Stowe, and more. Ferguson posted some photos of her trip on her own Instagram page and wanted to say thank you to all of her hosts.

“Thank you for having me in Dubai @artistsforpeace and @dubaicares Wonderful charities supporting important causes #uae #Dubai #brilliantisbeautiful @carolinestanbury @susansarandon@benstiller.”

Since relocating to Dubai from London, Caroline Stanbury has taken a break from Bravo and Ladies of London, but she still keeps in touch with her fans via social media.

Obviously, a move to Dubai to a community called Al Barari hasn’t stopped family and friends from coming for a visit because on Instagram, followers can regularly see familiar faces. Stanbury says her new community has everything she needs, including warmer weather than her London home.

“Al Barari was discreet, secure and has everything I need. So if I really want to be lazy I don’t have to move!”

Over the summer, the beautiful British blonde hosted another party out in the desert, inviting her parents, her children, and plenty of their friends.

Stanbury organized an event with tents, candles, and fireworks after the sun went down and the sand cooled.

“By the time night fell, Caroline [Stanbury] had gathered a group of pals for a dreamy, candlelit dinner at a table that was elegantly decorated in white. The decor itself was show-stopping — but the fire dancer who showed up later might have been even more eye-catching.”

Stanbury says that her whole crew has settled nicely into life in Dubai where her husband Cem works, but she says she still enjoys returning to the United Kingdom for visits.