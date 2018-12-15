Josephine Skriver Goes Braless In A Sheer Tank With Cut-Outs On Instagram

Josephine Skriver showed off her sheer top on Instagram, going braless while posing in front of the Nashville city skyline. Captioned “Downtown vibes,” the photo has garnered over 173,000 likes in just five hours. The top had a triangular cut-out in the middle, while the top went up to her neck in a halter-cut. She wore a black jacket but left it unbuttoned. Fans loved the post, saying things like “ARE YOU KIDDING ME??” and “More pictures of this look please!” The Victoria’s Secret model wore her hair down in a deep right part and accessorized with some rings.

Her Instagram Stories show sneak peeks of her having fun out ice skating at an outdoor rink, as well as featuring a video of a dancing inflatable Santa. She also wished her partner a happy five-year anniversary.

In addition to photos of her outfits, Josephine also shared a video of a new ad she worked on for Versace. The dramatic video promoted a men’s fragrance and showed Josephine laying on her side in a full bodysuit with yellow snakeskin-pattern heels. The ad cuts between her watching a video of a perfume, as a tear falls down her cheek. At the same time, a man is also laying in front of a TV as a tear falls down his face, except his TV shows an image of Josephine’s face.

The dramatic ad got tons of positive feedback from Skrivers fans, who exclaimed, “Aroma of hope and ambition!” “Love it,” and “Masterpiece.” It’s no surprise to see Josephine in an ad for Versace, as she has repeatedly represented the brand both in ad campaigns and on the runway. She recently appeared in September during Versace’s Spring 2019 event, detailed Fashionista. The line featured yellows and brightly patterned prints. Josephine and Bella Hadid both wore evening dresses or the catwalk, but they wore a non-traditional pair of sneakers.

World travel is nothing new to the model, who was raised in Copenhagen. Previously, the model opened up to Hashtag Legend about her childhood there, as she reminisced about her earlier years.