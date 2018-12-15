‘Little People, Big World’s’ Tori Roloff Sounds Off On Mom-Shaming In Candid Post

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday to call out “mom shaming,” admonishing her followers to be kind and tolerant of mothers who are trying to do the best for their families. The 27-year-old mom has been silent on social media for the past week, citing an illness that had knocked the family low over the past few days, but she broke her silence to rail about people judging her and her family.

Roloff, who gave birth to her first child Jackson in May 2017, said that lately, people posting on her social media have been putting her down.

“Mom shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool. I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there and I try to be as honest about my life as possible,” she wrote.

“But for some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my momisms or how I do things in my home. I don’t want my social media to go there.”

She went on to say that she tries to remain positive on her social media, where she posts photos of her, husband Zach and baby Jackson. Despite the fact that she has a busy life, she says that she likes to use her platform to bring happiness to the world. That said, she wrote that she knows that her life isn’t perfect, but she refuses to accept it when people attack mothers.

“My life is far from perfect. I know that and I’m okay with that. But when moms and sisters and friends and whoever start shaming each other for what they do with their kids that’s where I draw my line,” she wrote.

Her post, which features a photo of baby Jackson in a diaper on his chair, ends on a high note, saying that she adores her family and just wants everyone to lift each other up.

Commenters were quick to support Roloff, cheering her mothering and telling her not to listen to the haters. Roloff amended her post to say that she wasn’t hoping for reassurance that she was a good mother, just to remind her followers to be positive.

Beyond the recent negativity, Roloff has had a rough month. In late November, she and Jackson were in a car accident that totaled her vehicle. She called the crash the scariest moment of her life so far, saying that she looked back in the rear seat and broke into tears when she realized that she had put her baby in danger.

She says that everyone was fine, including Jackson, who was blissfully unaware that anything had happened. On the bright side, she wrote with her characteristically positive outlook, she got to join the “Honda family” with a new minivan.