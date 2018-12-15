‘Little People, Big World’s’ Tori Roloff Sounds Off On Mom-Shaming In Candid Post

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday to call out “mom shaming,” admonishing her followers to be kind and tolerant of mothers who are trying to do the best for their families. The 27-year-old mom has been silent on social media for the past week, citing an illness that had knocked the family low over the past few days, but she broke her silence to rail about people judging her and her family.
Roloff, who gave birth to her first child Jackson in May 2017, said that lately, people posting on her social media have been putting her down.
“Mom shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool. I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there and I try to be as honest about my life as possible,” she wrote.
“But for some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my momisms or how I do things in my home. I don’t want my social media to go there.”
She went on to say that she tries to remain positive on her social media, where she posts photos of her, husband Zach and baby Jackson. Despite the fact that she has a busy life, she says that she likes to use her platform to bring happiness to the world. That said, she wrote that she knows that her life isn’t perfect, but she refuses to accept it when people attack mothers.
“My life is far from perfect. I know that and I’m okay with that. But when moms and sisters and friends and whoever start shaming each other for what they do with their kids that’s where I draw my line,” she wrote.
Her post, which features a photo of baby Jackson in a diaper on his chair, ends on a high note, saying that she adores her family and just wants everyone to lift each other up.
I wanted to share something that has been on my heart lately. * I feel like I do this every now and again to reiterate why I’m here and what I hope to use my platform for. * Lately I have been getting a lot of negative comments and feedback on my social media. I don’t usually take things to heart because I know I cant please everyone but I had to bring this up. Mom shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool. I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there and I try to be as honest about my life as possible. But for some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my momisms or how I do things in my home. I don’t want my social media to go there. This is a place where I like to be as positive as possible. There’s a lot going on in my life right now personally and I like to use my social media to brighten other’s day but unfortunately there have been days that i feel it’s doing no good. I’m only saying this because I feel like people need to hear it. My life is far from perfect. I know that and I’m okay with that. But when moms and sisters and friends and whoever start shaming each other for what they do with their kids that’s where I draw my line. We’re all doing the best we can and that’s all we can do. I love my son and my family unbearably and I do what I think is best for them. So please-be kind to each other. There are people behind your screens and you never know what a person is walking through. * In the words of the great Rev Run “do your best-forget the rest!” * * * UPDATE I didn’t post this for people to tell me I’m a good mom-I’m the best one I know how to be. I posted as just a reminder to EVERYONE to lift one another up. Don’t knock each other down.
Commenters were quick to support Roloff, cheering her mothering and telling her not to listen to the haters. Roloff amended her post to say that she wasn’t hoping for reassurance that she was a good mother, just to remind her followers to be positive.
Beyond the recent negativity, Roloff has had a rough month. In late November, she and Jackson were in a car accident that totaled her vehicle. She called the crash the scariest moment of her life so far, saying that she looked back in the rear seat and broke into tears when she realized that she had put her baby in danger.
A couple weeks ago I was in a car accident. Everyone is fine! It wasn’t anything major. However it was probably the scariest moment I’ve had in life so far. I started bawling the moment I looked in my mirror at my baby boy in the back seat. The fact that I put him in danger like that let the guilt and fear overwhelm me. He was totally fine. Now I find it humorous because when I looked back at him he was sucking on his toes completely oblivious to what just happened. It was still terrifying. I know it seems weird but I was so thankful for @nuna_usa – we had replaced his car seat-no joke-3 days before. It was honestly God watching out for our little man. Unfortunately my little Ford was totaled. The silver lining to all of this is we join the @honda family with a mom mobile as my neighbor puts it. Murphy is happy because he get the whole back to himself and j is safer in this tank. Drive safe people. Nothing like this to check myself and put everything back into perspective. God is so good. #zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff Update: our car seat has been replaced with another @nuna_usa rava! Best in the bizzzz.
She says that everyone was fine, including Jackson, who was blissfully unaware that anything had happened. On the bright side, she wrote with her characteristically positive outlook, she got to join the “Honda family” with a new minivan.