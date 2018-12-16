Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Expected To Be Legalized In Farm Bill Next Week

Senator Mitch McConnell, a proponent of the bill, was a key player in getting it sent to President Trump for approval.

If President Donald Trump signs the newly proposed Farm Bill into law, hemp will be legalized in the United States. That spells good news for purveyors of hemp-derived CBD, reports Nutracap labs, a dietary supplement provider. However, one of the most popular medical byproducts of hemp, CBD oil, remains illegal under federal law.

For the uninitiated, there is a difference between hemp oil and CBD oil, and it mostly boils down to where the oils are derived.

On one hand, hemp oil is derived from hemp that is usually grown for industrial purposes. Industrial hemp is comprised of low amounts of CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

On the other hand, CBD oil refers to oil that contains a concentration of cannabidiol. CBD Oil is usually extracted from hemp that’s cultivated to be high in cannabidiol since it only contains a miniscule amount of THC7, says Namaste, an affiliate of Zenabis, a licensed producer of recreational and medical cannabis in Canada.

“This makes the ratio of CBD to THC much higher,” according to Namaste. Under United States law, hemp products have to contain “0.3 percent or less of THC.”

THC is the component of marijuana that gets people stoned when they smoke or ingest it.

Should hemp become legal, local farmers could also reap benefits. That includes Derrick Thomas, who is Vice President of Veritas Farms. If, or when the plant is legalized, Thomas and other farmers will be able to grow and sell hemp across state lines, providing they adhere to state regulations that will be set up under the provisions of the USDA.

WMFE reports that Thomas said that he believes that the regulations, should they become a reality, will remove stigma surrounding the industry. He said,

We know it’s going to weed out some of the bad actors. And it’s going to help us educate the consumer about what they should be looking for and who they can trust.

The Congressional committee that is reconciling dual U.S. House and Senate versions of the Farm Bill are, for the time being, remaining tight-lipped about any agreed upon language within it. However, if early buzz is any indication, it seems as if the bill has a great possibility of being signed next week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted his support after sitting in on the Congressional reconciliation committee. Senator McConnell tweeted that he hoped that CBD would continue its extraordinary trajectory. His tweet additionally stated that the Farm Bill was a “bright spot” in the future of agriculture, and that its inception would allow state departments to be responsible for the oversight of CBD.