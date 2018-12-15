Constance Nunes Dances In Tiny T-Shirt In Sexy Social Media Snap

Constance Nunes is showing off her famous curves in a sexy new social media snap.

On Dec. 15, Constance Nunes posted a sexy video to her Instagram story. In the clip, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen sitting in a vehicle with white ear headphones in her ears as she dances around.

Nunes is sporting a form-fitting t-shirt, which reads “Dive bars and muscle cars,” which seems to fit her perfectly. Her long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled straight as it falls over her shoulders in the video.

Constance also wears a full face of make up in the sexy clip, which includes a glowing, bronzed skin, dark brows, and lashes, coral-colored blush, and a pretty pink lip.

In the video, the model uses an Instagram filter to add a little sparkle to her video, and even leave a lipstick print when she makes a kissing face by pouting her full lips at the lens.

“Hello Saturday,” Nunes captions the video, but does not reveal to her fans and followers where she is traveling, or why. However, her admirers happily enjoy any updates, videos, and/or photos that the mechanic provides to them on social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Constance Nunes is more than just a pretty face. The model is also a skilled engine mechanic who helps to restore cars, and recently restored a Mustang for herself.

Maximhas officially dubbed Nunes a “dream girl” due to her love of muscle cars and racy photos, and many of her followers would agree.

Contance is a California girl who often posts sexy photos to her Instagram account, but pairs them with pictures of herself working on cars.

In a recent interview with the magazine, the model admits that her guilty pleasures consist of staying home for the night while she drinks wine and eats junk food in a pillow fort she builds in her living room.

“I’m totally that person to say I’m busy or working and can’t go out tonight, but really I just want to be at home drinking wine and eating cheat food in a pillow fort I made in my living room,” Nunes stated.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes on the Netflix original series, Car Masters: From Rust to Riches, as they watch her fix up old beaters and resell them for profit with her team from Gotham Garage.