‘Northern Lights Of Christmas’ Debuting On Hallmark Tonight

A new Christmas movie is showing up tonight on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel. Fans of heart-warming and romantic holiday movies as well as Hallmark fans in general will be tuning in to check out Northern Lights of Christmas, which airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern or 8:00 p.m. Central time. Heavy reports that the film is a must see for holiday film viewing.

For those who will not be able to tune in or record the movie tonight, luck is on their side as Northern Lights of Christmas will be rerunning multiple times throughout the month of December. A quick visit to the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries main page for Northern Lights of Christmas, will show those who are interested in the reruns what times and dates they can expect to catch another viewing of Northern Lights of Christmas. A sneak peek of the film is also available on the page, as well as a full synopsis of the movie. Just click on “Showtimes” and a drop down menu will provide a full reading of all encore times and dates.

Ashley Williams and Corey Sevier both star in Northern Lights of Christmas. Ashley Williams will be playing the starring lady, Zoey Hathaway, who is striving to become a pilot. Her world will be turned upside down as she inherits a giant ranch full of reindeer in Alaska. Corey Sevier takes on the character of Alec Wynn, who is a handsome ranch worker that steals Zoey’s heart. The full synopsis reads as follows:

“Zoey Hathaway (Williams) has been working towards her lifelong goal of being a pilot for years, but everything is thrown off-course when she unexpectedly inherits a reindeer farm, along with the dangerously handsome ranch hand Alec Wynn (Sevier). Now buried in taking care of reindeer and all the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange and cumbersome blow, and she isn’t sure about Alec, who has his own ideas how best to run things. Alec, who has never had many people have faith in him, opens up when Zoey invests trust in him, and the two find themselves falling for each other. Could they both find happiness in the most unlikely of circumstances right before Christmas?”

Although taking place in Alaska, Northern Lights of Christmas was actually filmed in Canada, including parts of Ontario and North Bay regions in the month of October. Ontario happens to be the area of Canada where starring male actor Corey Sevier originates.