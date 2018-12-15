Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Prank Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell With Silly Christmas Gift

Kutcher and Kunis sure know how to pick out a present!

Ashton Kutcher is still pranking people in 2018, People is reporting. This time, his wife, Mila Kunis, is joining in on the fun. The victims? Long-time friends Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. Shepard posted a photo on Instagram Friday that showed he and Kutcher holding up Kutcher’s gift for him: a shower curtain that has a giant photo of Kutcher and Kunis on it.

“What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family,” Shepard wrote in the caption. “A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!”

His caption is referencing the time Kunis was a guest on Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert. The podcast is recorded in an attic above his garage. While there is a bathroom in the attic, it does not have a door — which did not prevent Kunis from using it. Kutcher has also appeared on Shepard’s podcast, and the two have been friends since they starred in the reality show Punk’d together in 2003. The show featured Kutcher playing pranks on celebrities, and it seems Kutcher is still fond of doing this.

Not only do the two men have a close bond, but their wives have become friends as well. Bell and Kunis became close after starring in the film Bad Moms and then starring in the sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas. They’ve bonded in real life over real-life “bad mom” moments and the perils of motherhood. Kutcher and Kunis have a daughter, Wyatt, 4, and a son, Dimitri, 2. Shepard and Bell have two daughters: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, who turns 4-years-old on December 19.

Most people know of Kunis and Kutcher’s sweet love story where they became friends on That 70’s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006, only to fall in love later on in life. But if you look at Shepard and Bell’s relationship, you’ll see those two are “couple goals” as well. There was potential trouble in paradise when Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter, Kayti Edwards, alleged that she and Shepard hooked up in 2009 and had photo evidence to prove it. This would not be good, since Shepard’s been with Bell since 2007.

However, it was all a lie. Shepard refuted the claims on his Instagram, claiming the photo was actually from 13 yeas ago, not nine. He then pointed out that Edwards has attempted to sell stories regarding Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, and Kid Rock. Looks like Bell and Shepard aren’t on the rocks after all.