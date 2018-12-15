WWE Rumors: Top Four Rumors For ‘TLC’ – Braun Strowman, Three Title Changes, Big Debut Set, Match Canceled

The final WWE pay-per-view of the year could end up being one of the biggest yet.

Sunday evening will feature the final WWE pay-per-view of 2018, and it has brought about a lot of confusion and a lot of rumors. There have been injuries which have decimated the main roster of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but a virus has also recently affected even more superstars. Still, the event is going to take place and here are the top four rumors flying around regarding WWE TLC and what may end up happening.

Please remember that all of the following is speculation and should be taken as no more than rumor.

Braun Strowman’s Return

One of the biggest concerns for Sunday night is the status of Braun Strowman. As fans know, he was written off of WWE television last month after being attacked by a trio of Raw superstars, but he truly did need surgery to help a nagging injury that has been bothering him for quite some time now.

According to PW Insider, Braun Strowman is going to be at TLC on Sunday and will appear, but it’s not yet known if he will wrestle or not. If he can’t go, a replacement will be needed for his match against Baron Corbin and that could bring about a big debut.

Lars Sullivan To Debut

WWE could go in a number of directions with the match for Baron Corbin, but Lars Sullivan has been built up for weeks now. Fox Sports Asia is reporting that all of these vignettes could lead to Sullivan’s debut at TLC and it could be in place of Strowman for his match against Corbin.

Bray Wyatt is the other name being thrown around as Strowman’s replacement, but only time will tell.

Three Titles To Change Hands At TLC

On Sunday evening, there will be six titles on the line of the TLC card and Cageside Seats is reporting that three could change hands. Of course, there is no way of knowing which matches will see title changes, but any of them would be huge this late in the year.

Here are all the title matches set for WWE TLC:

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

SmackDown Women’s Championship – TLC Triple Threat: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat: The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

One Match On The Card Could Be Canceled Entirely

WWE TLC has a total of 12 matches scheduled for the card, but one of them may end up being taken off and scrapped entirely. According to Post Wrestling, Finn Balor has been dealing with a situation that is more of an illness and not an injury which has kept him out of the ring.

Apparently, this illness has hit a few others on the Raw roster and Balor is not yet cleared for action but could be by Sunday. If he’s not “cleared for physical contact,” his match against Drew McIntyre may end up being canceled.

With 12 scheduled matches and half of those having titles on the line, WWE TLC is shaping up to be a pretty great event to close out 2018. Unfortunately, injuries and illness have taken tolls on the roster and could end up causing some problems for a few big matches. Either way, rumors are flying around, though there is more than enough excitement in place with just what is down on paper.