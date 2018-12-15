Farrah Abraham Shows Off New Pink Hair Color While Hitting The Ice

Farrah Abraham has changed up her look yet again. The former Teen Mom OG star was spotted out over the weekend looking a bit different with some baby pink hair.

According to a Saturday, December 15 report by OK! Magazine, Farrah Abraham was first spotted with her new pink hair while spending time with her daughter Sophia on Friday.

Farrah and Sophia were photographed by paparazzi hitting the ice for a fun ice skating date in Santa Monica, California. Farrah wore her long, pink hair parted to the side and styled straight as it fell down her back and shoulders.

Abraham rocked a pair of tight jeans, which showcased her famous curves and sported a fluffy, white sweater. She was later spotted carrying a black leather bag over her shoulder and rocking some black heeled boots perfect for wintertime.

Farrah also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included her usual bronzed glow, dark brows, and eyelashes, as well as a smokey eyeshadow look, and a pink lip that matched her new hair color.

Meanwhile, little Sophia wore an all-pink ensemble complete with matching sweats and sweatshirt. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and worn in soft curls.

However, it seems that reality star’s day wasn’t done after her ice skating adventure with Sophia. Later in the day, Abraham documented herself at a doctor’s office, where she seemingly had a consultation about having more plastic surgery.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham filmed herself with the doctor and posted it to her Snapchat account. Abraham revealed to her fans that she is going to have the scars from her previous breast augmentation camouflaged, which is something she’s always wanted to do.

Although Abraham no longer appears on Teen Mom OG after she was fired last year, the single mom is going to be seen on a brand new MTV series called Ex on the Beach.

On the show, Farrah will live with a group of other single reality stars as they look to make love connections. However, the cast members exes will show up to make things hard on them.

Abraham’s former boyfriend, Simon Saran, is set to appear on the series with her, but Radar Online claims that fans may not see the reality star on the show for too many episodes.

Farrah Abraham reportedly only filmed the show for a total of 11 days but was paid about $300K for her time on the show.