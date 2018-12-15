Courtney Stodden Wears Tiny String Outfit To Promote New ‘Daddy Issues’ Single

Courtney Stodden has an amazing body and she isn’t afraid to show it off, just ask her social media followers. The blonde bombshell recently took to Instagram to promote her latest single, “Daddy Issues,” by posting two incredibly sexy photos, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

In one of the photos, the 24-year-old reality star-turned-singer can be seen wearing a festive yet barely-there green and red plaid string monokini while sucking on one of three ring pops adorning her fingers. Stodden is posing in front of a plain white wall and her long blonde hair is pulled into two loose pigtails with strands of hair hanging down to frame her perfectly made-up face. The star opted for a bold winged eyeliner look and a light pink lip. The tiny outfit could barely contain Stodden’s breasts as they appeared to be busting out at the sides.

Stodden’s lower half was also on full display as the monokini did very little to cover the star’s toned stomach and curvy thighs.

In the second photo, Stodden can be seen wearing the same outfit in a slightly different pose. The second shot is in black and white and cropped to show less of Stodden’s lower half. She used the caption of the photo to encourage her followers to check out her new single and listed major streaming platforms where the song can be found.

“DADDY ISSUES IS OUT!!!!!!!! Go listen, learn the lyrics and dance for me baby!” the singer wrote on another photo.

Fans of the star seemed to be more focused on Stodden’s skimpy outfit than the actual track, and they took the opportunity to share their thoughts in the comment section.

“Wow so very beautiful,” one follower said.

“Oh wow!! You are more beautiful with each passing day,” another said.

According to the report from the Daily Mail, the new single seems to be talking about her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with her 58-year-old ex-husband, Doug Hutchison. The couple met when Stodden enrolled in an acting class taught by Hutchison. They later married in 2011 when Stodden was only 16-years-old. The pair appeared on the second season of Couples Therapy in 2012, their relationship continued to be on-and-off until they officially called it quits in 2018.

The star seems to be focusing more on herself now. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the singer dished on her relationship with dieting and how she’s embraced her new body.

“I used to starve myself. I’m learning to love food. Of course, there’s a balance…with everything in life — but b****, I’m gonna eat. #eat,” she wrote.