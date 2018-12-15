Michael Gross Will Return In Seventh ‘Tremors’ Movie

Burt Gummer is ready to take on the ground-dwelling graboids once again.

Featuring a highly-praised cast consisting of Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Reba McIntyre, and Michael Gross, the campy horror film Tremors was released in 1990 and went on to become an unlikely hit. Nearly 30 years later, the movie still maintains a huge cult following and has spawned five sequels and a television series.

According to Dread Central, however, Tremors is getting ready to receive another sequel with the working title Tremors 7. Michael Gross is confirmed to be returning as the war-loving mercenary Burt Gummer. The upcoming seventh Tremors movie is slated for a Fall 2019 release, just in time for Halloween.

According to the report, Michael Gross (Family Ties) updated fans with the news via his official Facebook page and seemed enthusiastic about the project.

“Tremors fans will be delighted to know I have just agreed to the terms of a contract for a SEVENTH film. My best estimate is that Burt Gummer will begin his hunt for Graboids and other nefarious forms of wildlife in the fall of 2019.”

Michael Gross has been in every Tremors movie since the 1990 original. Tremors 2: Aftershocks saw Earl (Fred Ward) and Burt Gummer returning to the desert to once again to battle with the giant, subterranean worms, which are revealed to be Precambrian life forms, dating back far before dinosaurs existed.

In Tremors 3: Back To Perfection Burt finds himself face-to-face with an evolved species of graboid capable of flying. Tremors 4 also stars Gross as the ancestor of Burt Gummer, the movie was a prequel taking place in the 1800s. After a decade-long hiatus, Tremors 5: Bloodlines and Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell were released in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

The announcement of a 2019 Tremors 7 marks the fastest turnaround time for a Tremors movie yet. While the movie franchise does remain profitable enough to continue spawning sequels, each sequel is generally panned by movie critics. The original Tremors is the only franchise entry to have a significantly high score on Rotten Tomatoes. It currently sits at an 85 percent.

While Kevin Bacon has never officially returned to the franchise, he did push hard for a television series. According to Bacon, he filmed a pilot for the Tremors Syfy series, but the network ultimately passed on it, leaving serious doubt as to whether or not a reunion between Kevin Bacon and the Tremors franchise will ever happen.

In 2003, a Tremors television series aired for one season but was canceled before it could be renewed for a second season.