Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, And Princes Harry & William Are Spending Christmas Together Despite Feud Rumors

The palace confirms that the fabulous four will be spending the holiday together.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton will be spending Christmas day together after all. For weeks now, rumors have been swirling around whether the allegedly feuding couples would be spend the holidays as a group or go their separate ways in the face of mounting tensions. The Daily Mail reports that despite the conflicting reports, the family will be together with the queen at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, for a Christmas celebration.

Earlier this month, reports speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would spend the holiday with Kate’s family in order to stay away from Prince Harry and Meghan. That’s not the case, says Kensington Palace. The two couples are expected to spend the holiday together following family traditions.

Prince Harry and Meghan also recently refused an invitation to spend the holiday with William, Kate and their children at their Norfolk home, adding fuel to the rumors that the couples just don’t get along. The couple was given the option to stay at Anmer Hall, where they spent time last year.

“Things are civil between the couples but they don’t spend much time together,” a source told the Sun. “There’s not a huge amount of room at Sandringham so it’s quite surprising. Maybe they just want their own space.

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson has described Christmas at Sandringham house as an “ordeal” that Princess Diana famously struggled with.

“Sandringham Christmases can be an ordeal, even for those born royal — and generally those who’ve married into the family can’t wait to get away,” he said.

Things kick off Christmas Eve with a German tradition of Heiligabend Bescherung, which involves opening presents. The next day, the men and women separate for breakfast, following another tradition that has been in place for years. For the men, who meet downstairs in the palace, they will be served a typically hearty English breakfast. The women, on the other hand, group together upstairs for a light breakfast of sliced fruit. Later, the group will attend a church service with the queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles. On the following day, the Cambridge’s will see Kate’s family in Berkshire.

Paul Burrell, Diana’s butler for 21 years, says that Meghan will face a challenging few days at Sandringham.

“It’s the most intense period of the year, I’ve been there for so many Christmases, this house is occupied by some of the biggest personalities and egos in the country,” he said.

“Sandringham is Downton Abbey on speed,” he added.