‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Spills Out Of Sports Bra As She Reveals Why She Never Gets Bored

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is strutting her stuff in her latest social media snapshot.

On Saturday, December 15, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself, which had her fans praising her good looks and toned body.

In the photo, Pelas is seen wearing a pair of tight, black leggings, which flaunt the model’s curves, as well as a gray sports bra, which showcases her ample cleavage.

Lindsey also holds a yoga mat under her arm and a supplement, which she promotes, in her hand. Pelas’ long, platinum blonde hair is pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and she sports a full face of makeup, which includes pink blush, dark brows and lashes, and a nude lip color.

In the caption for the photo, the Playboy model claims that she is from a tiny farm town in Louisiana, and that she never gets bored running around her new hometown of Hollywood, adding that she enjoys living in L.A., likely because there is never a dull moment and the weather is almost always sunny and warm.

Pelas reveals that she does get run down at times, and that is where exercise and supplements come in to play for her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas has a lot of irons in the fire at the moment. The model is much more than some racy social media snapshots and is often busy with an array of projects.

One such project is her new 2019 wall calendar. Lindsey has created a brand new 12-month calendar, where she poses in multiple risque photos for her fans, which are now on sale through her social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Pelas also hosts her very own podcast, titled Eyes Up Here, where she dishes on an array of topics. In addition, Lindsey is also an actress who has starred in films such as, The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction, and TV shows like Shadow Zone.

Meanwhile, it seems that nearly everyone has taken notice of Lindsey’s good looks. According to a 2017 post by Maxim, the model claims that some very famous stars often slide into her DMs hoping for some action.

“I would be too afraid to namedrop them,” Lindsey said of the stars who have contacted her. “You can’t give it all away. And if I name and shame, no one else will DM me again,” she added.

Fans can keep up with Lindsey Pelas via her Instagram account.