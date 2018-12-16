Ariana Grande Claps Back At Kanye West For Blasting Her On Twitter

'I don't need to use anyone to promote anything.'

Kanye West put Ariana Grande on blast this morning, stating that he didn’t appreciate her piggybacking on his feud with Drake to promote her latest song. A few hours later, Grande clapped back at West for accusing her of making a joke out of mental health issues.

“@kanyewest with all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today,” Grande penned in response to West putting her on blast per Entertainment Tonight.

While Grande did apologize for saying anything that may have triggered Kayne and wished him well, she also pointed out the fact that her post had nothing to do with mental health and everything to do with a man’s free time versus a woman’s free time.

Kanye wasn’t alone in putting Ariana on blast for her original tweet that has since been deleted.

Coreco Ja’Quan Pearson, a political activist and commentator known better as CJ, also took issue with Grande’s original post.

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

“It’s no surprise that you have such little regard for the mental health of folks like @kanyewest. Didn’t have much regard for Mac Miller’s either,” Pearson penned on Twitter.

Pearson even commented on his own tweet taking a second jab at Ariana by quoting one of her latest songs “Thank U, Next.”

Having the massive social media following she does, several of Grande’s fans reassured her she had nothing to apologize for regardless of how her post made Kanye feel.

“Girl you better retract that apology rn, you didn’t do anything wrong,” one fan said in response to Grande’s apology to Kanye for potentially triggering him.

Kanye West Goes After Ariana Grande Over Mental Illness in Drake War https://t.co/3GHNue2lib — TMZ (@TMZ) December 15, 2018

Even though Ariana did drop Miley Cyrus’ name in her original tweet because the duo both released a song around the same time – and Miley did respond to the original tweet – she did manage to stay out of the crosshairs when Kanye put Grande on blast.

Other than responding to Ariana’s initial tweet, Cyrus hasn’t said anything else about the post. Many of Miley’s fans took to the comments of the tweet insisting the two singing sensations consider doing a collaboration in the near future.

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus banded together against Kanye West's latest tweetstorm. https://t.co/hdZexuO6rf — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 14, 2018

Some of the tweets from Kanye’s original tirade putting Grande on blast in addition to her original tweet poking fun at the feud between Drake and West have since been deleted.