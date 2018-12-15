Do Royal Family Christmas Cards Look A Bit Bah-Humbug This Year?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and even Charles and Camilla all have this in common as far as their Christmas cards go.

Three very popular royal family members released their 2018 Christmas cards for their families this week and they all did something that’s conjuring a bit of slack online today. Kate and William, Meghan and Harry, and Charles and Camilla all sent their tidings and joy for the holiday season via these photo Christmas cards, but some say they missed the mark.

One of the things people look forward to is seeing the recent photos of the families each Christmas. Prince William and Kate are the only family out of the three who has little ones this year, but that’s about to change soon. Next year, people will gravitate toward Harry and Meghan’s photo card to get a look at their baby.

Many royal watchers are thrilled with the pictures of the three separate families. While others claim there’s something odd that sticks out of these photos used for the Christmas cards. First of all, there’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s card. You can’t see their faces, all you see is a silhouette of the two together watching fireworks.

Apparently, this picture means a lot to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as it was taken on the day they celebrated their nuptials. It seems this newly released photo shows the two from behind on the grounds of Frogmore House while watching fireworks. This was taken at their evening wedding reception. But some royal watchers say something is missing.

A ROYALLY GOOD CHRISTMAS CARD: We just got our first glimpse at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday card and it's dazzling https://t.co/LGW9tfr72m pic.twitter.com/L6PXBCBHgr — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2018

Perhaps it’s Kate Middleton and Prince William’s card that’s creating the most buzz. That probably doesn’t have as much to do with them, but it seems to have a lot to do with their offspring. It looks like the kids stole the show.

The recent photo shows just how big George, Charlotte, and baby Louis have grown. Despite everyone mesmerized by this photo, there’s something that’s left out and people have noticed.

Finally, Prince Charles and Camilla are seen on their Christmas card sitting in a peaceful warm surrounding. They seem to be enjoying what looks like a summer day.

All three families look happy and content in their surroundings this year as they pass along their holiday greetings. With that said, take a look at their surroundings and you might see why some royal watchers are disappointed.

As People Magazine suggests, there’s nothing in all three pictures that remotely suggests the holidays. There’s no winter coats, no snow flying, and not a snowman to be found. The closest thing they offer to a lit Christmas tree is the fireworks that give Harry and Meghan their silhouette.

While the world waits each year for these beautiful pictures of the royal family to emerge, it looks like some folks would like to see something that denotes just a bit of the holiday in these Christmas card photos.

Still, it is great to see how William and Kate’s children have grown. It is also nice to see Charles and Camilla looking so happy. As far as silhouettes go, Harry and Meghan did an excellent job of setting a mood, which is just one of the compliments their photo received online.