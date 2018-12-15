Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Curves In Latest Social Media Snaps

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is flaunting her curves on social media again, and this time she’s showing off some major leg.

On Saturday, December 15, Kostek took to her Instagram account to share both a photo and video of her wearing a gray plaid ensemble and boots as she got ready to hit up a glamorous party.

In the photo, Kostek is seen wearing the plaid jacket and shorts look while sitting on a set of stairs. Her long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. She rocks a pair of white, knee-high heeled boots, and has a black handbag sitting next to her.

Camille also wears a dainty gold chain around her neck, and a full face of makeup, which includes a glowing, bronzed look on her skin, dark brows, and a dark berry lip.

In the caption of the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated model reveals that one of her first jobs was working at a Ralph Lauren retail store, and she can’t believe that she now lives in L.A. and is being invited to a Ralph Lauren/Vogue holiday party. “Who do I think I am?” she states.

In a video posted soon after, Kostek is seen walking down the same steps, and wearing the same outfit as if she’s walking the runway. She even does a little spin as she hits the bottom of the flight, and smiles for the camera.

In the background of the video the Christina Aguilera song “Come On Over” is playing as the lyrics “Come on over. Come on over, baby,” can be heard. In the caption of the clip, Kostek reveals that she’s talking to her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, better known as Gronk to NFL fans, and adds a winking emoji to add to the flirtatious vibe.

As many fans already know, Camille and Rob met back in 2015 when she was a cheerleader for his team, the New England Patriots. The couple began dating after she left the squad, and have been nearly inseparable ever since, barring a brief split back in 2017.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in an interview following the split, the model revealed that it has been hard for her to read things about herself in the media.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over … But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Camille Kostek stated.