Kim Kardashian Poses In Bikini With Sister Kourtney In Rare Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian has been known to find some old throwback photos of herself and her family members and post them to social media, and over the weekend she did just that.

On Saturday, December 15, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a rare childhood photo of herself with her older sister, Kourtney, as the two posed on the beach in their bikinis. In the photograph, which Kim reveals was from 1994, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sitting in the water at the beach as she leans in to snuggle up to her older sister.

The two sisters are both wearing bikinis in the snapshot as Kourtney smiles widely for the camera, and Kim leans in with a smile on her face and her eyes closed. Kourtney’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and worn in a straight style, which falls down her back and shoulders.

Meanwhile, Kim rocks a shorter hairstyle with her dark locks parted to the side. Kim also wears a dark blue bikini with white flowers on it, while Kourt opts for a pink bathing suit.

In the caption of the photo, Kim Kardashian reveals that she is 13-years-old at the time, which would make her older sister around 14 or 15 at the time. Kim also states that she and her sister have seemingly always been posing on the beach, which has become a staple of the Kardashian family as they’ve risen to fame.

Kim and her sisters are often seen sharing sexy beach snaps of themselves, and have become known for their racy photographs. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kim has shared a rare photo from her childhood with her social media followers. In fact, over the past few months, Kardashian has posted a few old snapshots of her and her family members.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in October, Kim shared a photo of herself looking very 90’s while sitting in her parents’ vehicle. Kardashian is seen wearing a plain white t-shirt, ripped jeans, a black choker, and a clunky watch. She also sports dark brows and berry lips as she holds a pager in her hands.

“The 90’s. Just me and my pager sitting in our parents car acting like we could rive. I was 13. We might have snuck out and taken it for a spin,” she captioned the photograph. In another photo from when she was in the 8th grade, Kim rocked short hair and a sunflower clip, revealing that Drew Barrymore was her “everything.”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s photos via her Instagram account.