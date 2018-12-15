NFL News: Every Playoff Clinching Scenario For Week 15

The playoff picture in oth the NFC and AFC is really starting to take shape.

Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, only six of them have been mathematically eliminated from the 2018 playoffs. With only 12 postseason spots to fill between the AFC and NFC, only four teams have actually clinched a playoff berth with a mere three weeks left to go in the regular season. With Week 15 already underway, there are a number of teams who can lock up their postseason berth on their own or with some help.

Over in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth as have the Los Angeles Chargers, but that’s it. Those two teams have identical records of 11-3 and lead the AFC, but the Chiefs are in first place while the Chargers are in fifth due to tiebreaker situations.

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints have already won the NFC South and hold the number one spot in the conference. The Los Angeles Rams have also won the NFC West already and are in second place due to the Saints having the head-to-head advantage by beating L.A. earlier this season.

After Week 15 is over, five more teams can have secured spots in the 2018 NFL postseason, but some will need some help. All they can do is control whether they win or lose, but it would be the results of other teams that may assist them in getting into the playoffs.

The full slate of games for this week has been revealed by CBS Sports, and it will be a fun weekend.

Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

AFC

New England Patriots

New England clinches the AFC East with:

1.) Patriots win + Dolphins loss or tie OR

2.) Patriots tie + Dolphins loss

New England clinches a playoff berth with:

1.) Patriots win + Titans loss or tie OR

2.) Patriots tie + Ravens loss + Titans loss + Colts loss or tie

Houston Texans

Houston clinches the AFC South with:

1.) Texans win + Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie OR

2.) Texans tie + Colts loss + Titans loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

1.) Texans win + Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss OR

2.) Texans win + Dolphins loss or tie + Ravens loss or tie OR

3.) Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss OR

4.) Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie OR

5.) Texans tie + Colts loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss OR

6.) Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss OR

7.) Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie OR

8.) Texans tie + Titans loss or tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss

NFC

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

1.) Saints win + Bears loss or tie OR

2.) Saints tie + Bears loss

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

1.) Rams win + Bears loss or tie OR

2.) Rams tie + Bears loss

Chicago Bears

Chicago clinches the NFC North with:

1.) Bears win OR

2.) Vikings loss OR

3.) Bears tie + Vikings tie

Chicago clinches a playoff berth with:

1.) Bears tie OR

2.) Redskins loss or tie

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas clinches the NFC East with:

1.) Cowboys win OR

2.) Cowboys tie + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie OR

3.) Eagles loss + Redskins loss

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

1.) Seahawks win OR

2.) Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Panthers loss or tie OR

3.) Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie OR

4.) Seahawks tie + Panthers loss or tie + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie

If all ends up working out to the way that these teams need it to work out, the 2018-2019 NFL playoffs could have half of the field filled out. These playoff-clinching scenarios are easy for some, but very complicated for others, and it would take a lot of work for some of them to happen. Still, anything is possible in the NFL and the postseason may have a lot of slots filled up after Week 15 is over.