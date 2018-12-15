Aussie Instagram Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Long Legs, Cheeky Backside In Thong Bikini

Apparently home for the holidays, Australian model Natalie Roser is enjoying some fun Down Under according to her most recent Instagram snapshot.

In this particular image, Natalie can be seen straddling a vintage-looking bicycle in front of a foliage-filled paradisaical backdrop. A simple wooden fence, verdant trees, and a cerulean blue skyline can be seen in the photographic frame, an idyllic setting that serves to compliment Natalie’s enviable figure. With the brown leather padding of the bicycle seat poking her in the thigh, the leggy model stands tall, and shoots a smoldering look over her shoulder.

Wearing a two-piece thong bikini that leaves very little to the imagination, Natalie puts her lean, athletic physique on display for her admiring audience. Her signature platinum blonde tresses are styled in long, loose waves which tumble about her back and shoulders, unfettered by any breeze. Accessorizing with a simple air of large hoop earrings and a pair of nude sandals, the fun-loving Australian seems entirely in her element amidst the gorgeous scenery.

With a dirt road leading to a canopied forest beneath the treads of her tires, Natalie looks set to explore her surroundings. A basket containing white objects of a vague nature rests above her handlebars.

Captioning the image in question with a simple shout-out to her home country, Natalie’s picture has already attracted a great deal of attention despite the short time it has been live. Being shared less than an hour ago as of the writing of this article, the Instagram snapshot garnered over 6,200 likes in addition to 110-plus comments, mostly complimentary.

“Flipping gorgeous woman,” one user gushed, while another penned a slightly longer love letter to the beautiful blonde, writing, “I’m going to have to make a trip to Australia sometime.”

Despite looking picture perfect, it appears that Natalie Roser has overcome a great deal to attain her iconic status in the modeling world. Per the Daily Mail, Natalie struggles with scoliosis — a curvature of the spine — which can sometimes leave her bed-ridden from pain.

“There are times I don’t or cannot train, usually due to either travel or injury,” Roser said to interviewers with the Daily Telegraph— according to the Daily Mail— continuing to say that, “I always love the feeling of the first session back, even if it’s light or short.”

It appears that the tanned and toned model earns her trade honestly, and by overcoming the many obstacles that life has thrown in her path.