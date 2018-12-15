Nina Dobrev Flaunts Toned Legs In Dangerous Ledge Photo

Nina Dobrev is on a ledge, literally. The former Vampire Diaries star took to her social media account to reveal a scary new photo of herself from her vacation to Indonesia with her friends.

On Saturday, December 15, Dobrev posted a photograph of herself to her Instagram account that had many of her followers full of anxiety. In the snapshot, the actress is seen standing on a tall ledge with what appears to be a far drop to the ground below.

To make matters worse, Dobrev is only standing on one leg as she strikes a yoga pose on the railing of the ledge, with the crystal blue water showing below her. However, there seems to be a netting around the ledge that would catch the actress if she were to shockingly fall off of the railing.

Nina flaunts her toned legs in the snapshot, in which she wears a red short-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of very short shorts. Dobrev stands on her right foot, while her left leg is propped up against her and her hands are in a praying position.

“Namaste on this ledge,” she wrote in the caption of the picture.

Behind her, the blue ocean and sky are seen, complete with fluffy white clouds, and some boats can be seen on the horizon of the tropical paradise.

As previously reported by TV Guide, Nina Dobrev fans have been wondering if she will reprise her character, Elena Gilbert, on the CW’s Vampire Diaries and Originals spin-off, Legacies. However, the actress says that she can’t find the time in her busy schedule to return to the network for an episode at this moment.

Currently, Nina is working on a new CBS comedy called Fam, which is taking up too much of her time to step back into Elena’s shoes.

“I have a full-time job here, so I don’t know that I can, but I’m excited and happy to see that the show is living on, and it’s a testament to the show itself that people love it so much and have a hunger for it and have an appetite that they need to satiate. So spin-off after spin-off — that means it’s a good thing… Julie Plec is the new Shonda Rhimes; she has like 95,000 shows on the air. She’s a force,” Dobrev stated.

Fans can keep up with all of Nina Dobrev’s sexy photos and her latest projects by following her on Instagram.