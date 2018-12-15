‘Jersey Shore’ Roommates Make Fun Of Angelina Pivarnick’s Sex Life

Angelina Pivarnick hasn’t always been on great terms with the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore but that changed in the recently rebooted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation series. This season was filled with many hilarious moments but perhaps one of the most memorable moments took place in the season finale on Thursday, December 13. After almost being dragged into a heated brawl at the club, the gang returned to their shore mansion to settle in for the night.

At home, the group gathered for a late night chat and the topic quickly moved from a rather interesting theological debate to Angelina’s sex life with fiance Chris. In a previous episode, the 32-year-old Staten Island native shared her grievances about sex with Chris, according to a report from Vulture. She explained to her roommates that sex with her fiance just isn’t as intense as it was on their first night together.

Angelina’s confession earned her some weird looks from the rest of the roomies but Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was quick to defend her friend.

“She just wants to be pounded out,” Snooki said.

While talking about Angelina’s sex life, resident DJ, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, decided to give a musical twist to Angelina’s problem. Pauly D proceeded to lead the Jersey Shore gang in a loud, hilarious chant of “Angelina ain’t got pounded out in a long time,” complete with hand gestures.

But it didn’t stop there. During a fundraiser held in honor of Deena Cortese’s late father, emcee Vinny Guadagnino got on stage with Angelina and her fiance and asked the crowd to join him in singing the newly created chant, another report from Vulture stated. Chris looked petrified but was a good sport throughout the teasing.

At the end of the night, Deena raised over $40 thousand for the Be the Match bone marrow transplant registry.

The episode also revealed that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend, Jen Harley, was the victim of a home invasion. Harley called to tell Ronnie that while she slept, someone broke into her house and stole her phone. While Ronnie was obviously concerned about the safety of his child and his girlfriend, the roommates weren’t shy about expressing their doubts surrounding the entire situation, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“Jen is up to no good. Last time I talked to Ronnie, he had blocked Jen, and I think she’s just doing this to get Ronnie to talk to her,” Pauly said during the episode.

Harley hasn’t changed her story, though, and took to social media to slam the Jersey Shore cast for making fun of the situation.

“[Four] of my neighbors got robbed that night I woke up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14-year-old daughter. I don’t see how this situation has become your entertainment or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s**t about me,” she wrote in an Instagram post.