The influential celebrity has become a style icon by draping her body in some of today’s most beautiful – and most revealing – outfits.

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the most successful family member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Per Nylon, the young mom has become an icon with products she plugs, and they typically sell out quicker than most of her fans’ “Internet browsers will load the page.” Her success isn’t hindered by the fact that she has been blessed with the most glorious of genes, either. The entrepreneur is incredibly striking — her 121 million Instagram followers can attest to that if you don’t agree.

And, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even outpaces Meghan Markle when it comes to setting trends. According to Lyst‘s 2018 Year in Fashion Report, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics is currently the most influential celebrity in the style market.

So — without further adieu — here’s a countdown to the ten times Kylie Jenner slayed Instagram fans with her voluptuousness.

10. The Skin-Tight Latex Dress

The image that Kylie Jenner loaded to Instagram titled “Finally the weekend” depicted her at her sexiest. She wore a latex and luminous blue minidress made by designer Vex Clothing that retails for roughly $290. Much like the time she wore a pink minidress to her birthday party – as previously covered by The Inquisitr – her Instagram account erupted with comments. The Internet also saw searches for ‘pink dresses’ increase 107% in the following 48 hours in the latter case.

9. The Glittery Catsuit

If there’s a ‘signature lewk’ that make fans of Kylie Jenner want to check out her Instagram account on a daily basis, this is definitely one of them. As you can see, the Kylie Cosmetics owner channeled Britney Spears’ fierce outfit from Toxic and made the look her own.

8. The Black & White Tracksuit

The Daily Mail called attention to Jenner’s radiant makeup in this image. As a result, the racy photo with Kylie Jenner’s bod adorned by a black & white Adidas tracksuit – thereby harkening to the litheness of a wild panther – earned over 5 million likes and about 25,000 comments. The pose additionally illustrates why Kylie Jenner has driven more than two million fashion searches this year. Fans have looked for – and snatched up – everything from the Adidas tracksuit she’s wearing here, to the likes of Victoria’s Secret underwear, Christian Dior sunglasses, and minidresses designed by Alexander Wang.

7. The Time She Went Au Naturale

The fashion, beauty, and lifestyle website Stylecaster used this Instagram photo to remind Kylie Jenner’s fans that she has the perfect palette to apply her seemingly 17-step makeup routine. The Instagram image titled “Friday the 13th” shows where she exceedingly nailed the no-makeup effect. It also highlights the fact that Kylie Jenner is a fresh-faced, natural beauty with a sprinkling of freckles across her face before makeup artists begin creating her signature glam visage.

6. Barbie Kylie

After seeing Kylie wrapped up and made up as Barbie, one critic said: “Beyonce already did this, try again.” However, since when has Mattel ever stuck to one look for the iconic doll, eh? Most of Kylie’s fans let her know that they were ready to purchase former Calibasas (now Hidden Hills) Barbie whenever it was made available to the general public.

5. The White Swimsuit

Kylie Jenner once said to Glamour UK, “Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age…but I really don’t care,” WM Magazine reported. And why would you with all those dangerous curves that are on display in the Instagram photo titled “vibrate good energy?” The pic with her in a one-piece white bathing suit with raven locks a-flowing is one of those instances where she’s never looked better.

4. Who Says Motherhood Can’t be Hot?

Kylie Jenner hasn’t been afraid to show off her relaxed side with Stormi. In one Instagram photo, which garnered more than 5.4 million likes, the two are seen wearing match sweatpants and sweatshirts. However, Jenner has also brought her fashion sense to life in a stunningly gorgeous and artistic photo that showcases the best of motherhood and being the hottest mom on the block. It’s no wonder that approximately 9.3 million people responded positively to this particular post.

5. The See-Through Knit Dress

Back in 2017, Kylie Jenner used her star power to partner with Quay Australia. Together, they created a revealing look that Jenner managed to make look very classy with the combination of her sunglasses, hairstyle, and old-style Hollywood pose. Without something underneath this knit dress, all of Jenner’s best assets were on display for an appreciative audience. Those with a little more modesty may prefer to pair this look with a bathing suit for days spent on the beach.

9. The Tangerine Bikini

Kylie Jenner built an empire out of fashion trends, tabloid gossip, and the business savvy that was passed down from her momager, Kim. When the 21-year-old poured her enviable curves into a chic tangerine two-piece bikini by Minimale Animale, she surely put the Meghan Markle effect to shame. Stampedes of Jenner’s fans – who coveted her latest look – went to the company’s website to snatch up the swimwear, causing it to become almost instantly sold out.

10. The Crystal Jumpsuit

As Cosmopolitan first pointed out, this is number one of the “lewkiest of lewks” for the reality TV star. Kylie Jenner posed in all her curvaceous glory in a see-through crystal jumpsuit for her 121 million Instagram fans. The stunning look also rounds out the top 10 perfectly, both for the holiday season and as fans get ready for the New Year. After all, Kylie Jenner managed to look like a cross between the prettiest tinsel adorning your Christmas tree and the ball that drops on New Year’s Eve.

BONUS: White Crop-Top Tanks with Kendall Jenner

The combination of Kylie and Kendall Jenner is always going to turn heads, whether they’re dressed up for a night on the town or merely hanging out at home in snug-fitting, white crop-top tanks. Simply posting an image of this type was enough to bring 10.6 million fans together in praising the simplicity and beauty of their barely-there sartorial choices.

This list makes it clear that anything Kylie Jenner wears is bound to cause major ripples through the entire world of fashion and the economy. Perhaps one of the most refreshing things about the influential star’s clothing lineup is that it varies so much from day-to-day. In other words, if you don’t like today’s featured outfit, check her Instagram again tomorrow for a look you’re virtually certain to love.