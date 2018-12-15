‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Posts Ominous Note On Instagram, Deletes Profile, Fans Worry He’s Suicidal [Updated]

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has his many fans worried after they saw a concerning message he posted Saturday to his Instagram page. Perhaps even more worrisome is that Davidson appears to have fully deleted the social media page as fans scramble across the internet hoping to see word relaying that he has received some help and support.

TMZ shared a screenshot of the post that was up on Pete Davidson’s verified Instagram post for a short time on Saturday. The note said that Davidson didn’t want to be around anymore, but that he was doing his best to stay here for his fans. Sadly, Pete added that he didn’t know how much longer he could last.

Additionally, Davidson said that all he’s ever done was try to help people, and he ended the note saying to “just remember I told you so.” Shortly before this message, the Saturday Night Live star had posted a message directed toward Kanye West who is in the midst of a social media battle involving both Davidson’s ex-fiancee Ariana Grande as well as Drake.

Davidson has been quite open in the past about mental health struggles he has faced and there has been online buzz that he has been in a difficult place lately. Obviously, this message has fans quite concerned and desperate to hear that he has had someone intervene and guide him toward some help.

Pete Davidson just posted this on his verified Instagram account. If you know him, I hope you’ll give him the love and support he needs. If you don’t, you can still give him support. https://t.co/osNU2MdppU pic.twitter.com/IIlfC38BqY — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) December 15, 2018

Pete Davidson Says He Doesn't 'Want to Be on This Earth Anymore' After Post About Mental Illness https://t.co/prIFBALJrs — People (@people) December 15, 2018

Before the post was taken down, it had generated tens of thousands of likes in the vein of supporting the troubled comedian. In addition, many had posted notes showing their love for Davidson and urging him to accept help. As word spread about the ominous post, people clicked over to the link for his page and found that the page seemingly was no longer available.

Grande hasn’t publicly said anything about her ex-fiance’s post as of yet, but she did push back after she took some heat from Kanye and others earlier in the day. She tweeted about she hates the internet and after that added that everybody should stop weaponizing mental health. While she left the initial post about hating the internet up, she very quickly deleted the one about weaponizing mental health.

anyway i hate the internet so much. sending love. but like bye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018

So far, it doesn’t appear that any additional information regarding Davidson’s well-being has been made available online. Fans are desperately watching for news and updates regarding Pete Davidson’s safety and remain hopeful that his mental health struggles can be addressed quickly to try to prevent another celebrity tragedy from occurring.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Updated: TMZ shares that they have confirmed that Davidson is on the SNL set and may have even posted that message from work or on his way there. Their sources note that he is currently accounted for and it seems people are working to help him.