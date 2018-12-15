Vicki Gunvalson Slams Kelly Dodd On Instagram Again After Reportedly Ending Their Feud

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd haven't reconciled after all.

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd reportedly put their feud to rest earlier this week but, according to a new post shared by Gunvalson, their drama may not have ended after all.

Days after a Radar Online report suggested Bravo TV had ordered the Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars to stop their public feuding, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page, where she slammed her former friend for continuing to talk badly about her boyfriend, Steve Lodge.

“Kelly was the only one who was nice to you. She’s just so hurt by you, Vicki. Why can’t you see that?” a fan asked Gunvalson earlier this week.

“Nice? She’s been trashing Steve and I for a year now. How is that nice?” Gunvalson replied, according to a December 14 report from All About the Tea.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Gunvalson and Dodd’s friendship came to an end several months ago after Dodd learned Gunvalson had set her ex-husband, Michael, up with another woman and gone on a double date with them. Although Gunvalson didn’t believe she did anything wrong, Dodd felt betrayed.

Throughout production on Season 13 of the reality show, Gunvalson and Dodd were completely at odds and online, their feud often played out for their many fans and followers. Most recently, Dodd suggested Gunvalson made poor career choices after Gunvalson said Dodd would return to the show because she has no career.

Below is a photo of Kelly Dodd and her co-star, Tamra Judge.

Earlier this week, a report from Radar Online told readers that Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd’s bosses at Bravo TV were able to convince the reality stars to let their feud go “for now.” As the insider explained, the people working behind the scenes on The Real Housewives of Orange County would prefer if Gunvalson and Dodd “save the drama for next season.”

According to the report, Bravo TV doesn’t want Dodd to leave the show and has no plans to let Gunvalson go either.

“No one wants Kelly to leave, and everyone knows that Vicki isn’t going anywhere until she is ready to pull the plug,” the source said.

“Kelly loves her fans and she loves her platform. It has given her the opportunity to give back and help others and that makes her truly happy.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.