Samantha Markle Slams Sister Meghan’s Christmas Card, Says It’s Symbolic Of Her Turning Her Back On Her Family

On Friday, Kensington Palace released a previously unseen photo from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s May wedding, explaining that it was the image the couple had chosen for their Christmas card. The beautiful black-and-white photo was taken from behind the couple, who can be seen standing arm in arm together, and watching fireworks that were lit in celebration of the special occasion.

But while most have had nothing but wonderful things to say about the photo, Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle, has once again opened her mouth to insult the duchess for the image, the Sun reported.

Samantha took to Twitter with her vitriol as usual, sharing two tweets about the lovely image.

“Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned. Is this towards [sic] the world or just the Ragland and Markle family? It’s a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit.”

She later defended her comments after people clapped back at her.

“It’s incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world. Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the world’s smallest violin playing.”

Samantha is well-known for her rants about her estranged half-sister on the social media site and has been taking potshots at the duchess ever since it was announced in November 2017 that Meghan and Harry were engaged.

Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card is in stark contrast to Harry’s brother and sister-in-law’s, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. While the Sussexes have chosen a more glamorous-looking black and white image, the Cambridges are dressed down in jeans and sweaters, sitting on a tree branch with their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, climbing all over the branch and them. Little baby Prince Louis is in his mother’s arms.

Body language expert Judi James has examined the images side by side.