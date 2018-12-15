Sacha Baron Cohen Sued For $95M After ‘Lying’ To Judge

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is apparently not amused by actor Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedic antics. Earlier this year, Moore appeared on Cohen’s political satire/prank show Who is America? and instead of realizing he was speaking to Cohen in costume, he thought he was actually speaking to “anti-terror expert” General Erran Morad.

Afterward, Moore brought charges against Cohen, suing for an amount of $95 million for “Defamation, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress and Fraud,” according to Unilad.

During the show, Cohen, while in the guise of Morad, waved a “pedophile detector” over Moore, and it beeped. Cohen then pretended to stare at the device as if it were faulty before shrugging it off. Moore was clearly less than amused. Aside from the original charges, Moore has now also claimed that he was “fraudulently induced” to appear on the show, Deadline reported.

Moore feels that the contract he signed prior to his appearance is void, arguing that “the agreement referenced made-up networks and false characters.” According to the contract, Moore was to appear on the Yerushalayim TV network. No such network exists.

He has argued that Cohen and the networks, Showtime Networks and CBS, use these tactics as a way to dupe guests into appearing on the actor’s show.

“There are at least two primary misrepresentations at issue. The first misrepresentation was that Judge Moore was being flown to Washington DC to receive an award for his support of Israel, when in actuality it was so that he could be falsely portrayed as a pedophile on national television. The second misrepresentation was that the television segment was being produced by Yerushalayim TV, and not Defendant Cohen, Showtime, and CBS,” the lawsuit states.

Moore was particularly incensed by the “pedophile detector,” as Cohen kept insisting it had to be the former Alabama candidate who had set it off, given it was only beeping when pointed at him. Before he stormed off the set, he told Cohen that he has “been married for 33 [years] and never had an accusation of such things.”

Despite his protestations, there are some sinister accusations that have been leveled at Moore. Last November, numerous women accused Moore of sexual misconduct, some of whom claimed that they were just teenagers when the incidents occurred. The accusations were made while Moore was trying to make his bid for the Alabama Senate seat, which, unsurprisingly, did not go quite to plan after that.

Moore strongly denied the allegations.